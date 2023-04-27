100 WVIA Way
Our Time

Protecting Families – Skinned Knees & Kik-Me!

Season 2 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

At least 1 in 7 kids have experienced child abuse in the past year. Especially when perpetrated by a parent, abuse is often difficult to report. Equally frightening is the ease with which online predators lure teens into abusive relationships. Filmmakers tackle child abuse head on, looking for reconciliation within their families while healing themselves.

Aired: 05/07/23 | Expires: 05/09/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Colorism in America – Shade & Out of Our Heads
Are “Team Light Skin” and “Team Dark Skin” the new monikers of colorism in the U.S.?
Episode: S2 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Trans Youth in America – Transforming Media & Re-Framing
Representations of transgender lives through the eyes of young Americans.
Episode: S2 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Blindness and Autism – Blind Sighted & A Lonely Highway
Two teens take aim at the stereotypes they face being blind and autistic.
Episode: S2 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Immigrants and Refugees – Las Hijas & Leaving Africa
The human costs of immigration as told through immigrant families and refugees.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Our Time
Teen Mental Health and Suicide in Black Families
Filmmakers Kalia Hunter and Kallista Palapas recount two black lives cut short by suicide.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Self Image and non-conformity – Gorgeous and Out of the Box
What happens when teenagers reject self-policing?
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:40
Watch 26:41
Our Time
Intimate Partner Violence – Rock Bottom & Breaking Silence
Two young filmmakers recount domestic violence in their high school relationships.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:41
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Immigration – Love Me and Finding Home
First generation immigrants caught between family traditions and finding their own voices.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Teen Mental Health and Suicide – Under the Wire & Surviving
Two teen filmmakers tackle mental health and suicide.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:40
Watch 26:40
Our Time
Hair and Self Image – Out of our Heads and Bella
Two young filmmakers take aim at cultural beauty standards as they examine hair.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:40
