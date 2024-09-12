Extras
Teresa tries to forgive Mori, while he tries to save the Countess's tenants.
Mori invites Teresa's parents to Milan. The tenants at the Countess’s place are evicted.
Christmas is in full swing but, despite everyone’s best efforts, something is not right.
A flood warning at the factory leads Teresa and Vittorio to go and help the workers.
Rose keeps trying to manipulate Pietro, forcing his hand in more ways than one.
Paradise is throwing a weeklong celebration of American culture.
Pietro tries to prove that he would do anything to be with Teresa.
News of the Hungarian Uprising reaches Italy, Paradise begins fundraising for the injured.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 5
-
Paradise Season 4
-
Paradise Season 3
-
Paradise Season 2
-
Paradise Season 1
Riccardo tries to regain Nicoletta's trust and show her the seriousness of his intentions.
Rose keeps trying to manipulate Pietro, forcing his hand in more ways than one.