Paradise

St. Remigius Week

Season 3 Episode 6 | 56m 36s

At Mantovani’s suggestion, Anna returns to work at the Paradise as the accountant’s assistant. Vittorio is horrified to learn the full extent of Andreina’s scheme and the lengths to which she will go to get revenge on Mori.

Aired: 04/12/23
Funding for Paradise is provided by Viking.
Watch 57:13
Paradise
Countdown
Mori's past catches up to him and it leads to a decisive moment for Paradise.
Episode: S4 E10 | 57:13
Watch 1:01:44
Paradise
End of Year Sales and Audit
Teresa tries to forgive Mori, while he tries to save the Countess's tenants.
Episode: S4 E9 | 1:01:44
Watch 54:42
Paradise
The Duel
When the police find Rose's body, they go looking for Pietro.
Episode: S4 E5 | 54:42
Watch 51:28
Paradise
Christmas Spirit
Mori invites Teresa's parents to Milan. The tenants at the Countess’s place are evicted.
Episode: S4 E7 | 51:28
Watch 1:01:40
Paradise
Christmas at Paradise
Christmas is in full swing but, despite everyone’s best efforts, something is not right.
Episode: S4 E8 | 1:01:40
Watch 57:01
Paradise
Presumed Innocent
A flood warning at the factory leads Teresa and Vittorio to go and help the workers.
Episode: S4 E6 | 57:01
Watch 54:57
Paradise
The Sun of Paradise
Pietro tries to prove that he would do anything to be with Teresa.
Episode: S4 E4 | 54:57
Watch 54:54
Paradise
Paradise Lost
Rose keeps trying to manipulate Pietro, forcing his hand in more ways than one.
Episode: S4 E3 | 54:54
Watch 55:18
Paradise
The American Dream
Paradise is throwing a weeklong celebration of American culture.
Episode: S4 E1 | 55:18
Watch 58:41
Paradise
God Save Hungary
News of the Hungarian Uprising reaches Italy, Paradise begins fundraising for the injured.
Episode: S4 E2 | 58:41
