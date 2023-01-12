100 WVIA Way
Paradise

You Can Make It

Season 2 Episode 6 | 58m 36s

Vittorio attempts to convince Teresa to become a designer, and she eventually shows her drawings to Pietro.

Aired: 02/15/23
Watch 54:54
Paradise
Paradise Lost
Rose keeps trying to manipulate Pietro, forcing his hand in more ways than one.
Episode: S4 E3 | 54:54
Watch 54:42
Paradise
The Duel
When the police find Rose's body, they go looking for Pietro.
Episode: S4 E5 | 54:42
Watch 1:01:40
Paradise
Christmas at Paradise
Christmas is in full swing but, despite everyone’s best efforts, something is not right.
Episode: S4 E8 | 1:01:40
Watch 51:28
Paradise
Christmas Spirit
Mori invites Teresa's parents to Milan. The tenants at the Countess’s place are evicted.
Episode: S4 E7 | 51:28
Watch 57:01
Paradise
Presumed Innocent
A flood warning at the factory leads Teresa and Vittorio to go and help the workers.
Episode: S4 E6 | 57:01
Watch 54:57
Paradise
The Sun of Paradise
Pietro tries to prove that he would do anything to be with Teresa.
Episode: S4 E4 | 54:57
Watch 58:41
Paradise
God Save Hungary
News of the Hungarian Uprising reaches Italy, Paradise begins fundraising for the injured.
Episode: S4 E2 | 58:41
Watch 57:13
Paradise
Countdown
Mori's past catches up to him and it leads to a decisive moment for Paradise.
Episode: S4 E10 | 57:13
Watch 1:01:44
Paradise
End of Year Sales and Audit
Teresa tries to forgive Mori, while he tries to save the Countess's tenants.
Episode: S4 E9 | 1:01:44
Watch 55:18
Paradise
The American Dream
Paradise is throwing a weeklong celebration of American culture.
Episode: S4 E1 | 55:18
