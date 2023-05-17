100 WVIA Way
Parenting Minutes

Building Parent Teacher Relationships – English

Season 2021 Episode 5 | 1m 40s

This video demonstrates one family’s strategies for connecting home and school. When parents are involved in their children’s education, their children are likely to do better in school and demonstrate more positive behavior.

Aired: 05/24/21
Watch 1:15
Parenting Minutes
Incorporating Learning Into Daily Life
A mom demonstrates how she and her family incorporate learning into everyday activities.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:15
Watch 1:29
Parenting Minutes
Encouraging Kindness and Confidence
A mom shares how she helps her kids build self-confidence an encourages them to be kind.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 1:29
Watch 1:21
Parenting Minutes
Cómo incorporar el aprendizaje en la vida cotidiana
Una madre muestra cómo incorpora el aprendizaje en las actividades diarias de su familia.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:21
Watch 1:35
Parenting Minutes
Cómo fomentar la amabilidad y la confianza
Una madre muestra cómo ayuda a sus hijos a tener confianza en sí mismos y a ser amables.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 1:35
Watch 1:10
Parenting Minutes
Documenting Everyday Moments - Spanish
Una madre con EM cuenta cómo utiliza cartas y fotos para capturar momentos familiares.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 1:10
Watch 1:08
Parenting Minutes
Documenting Everyday Moments - English
A mom living with MS shares how she uses letters and photos to capture family moments.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 1:08
Watch 1:35
Parenting Minutes
Parenting with a Chronic Illness - Spanish
Una madre con EM cuenta cómo convierte los momentos difíciles en aventuras divertidas.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 1:35
Watch 1:21
Parenting Minutes
Parenting with a Chronic Illness - English
A mom living with MS shares how she and her son turn tough moments into fun adventures.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:21
Watch 1:40
Parenting Minutes
Autism: Everyday Transitions - English
This video highlights a parent's strategies for helping her children transition.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:40
Watch 1:42
Parenting Minutes
Autism: Connecting with Emotions - Spanish
Este video presenta a una madre de tres hijos, dos de ellos autistas.
Episode: S2022 E4 | 1:42
