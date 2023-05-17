100 WVIA Way
Parenting Minutes

Building Parent Teacher Relationships – Spanish

Season 2021 Episode 6 | 1m 46s

Building Parent Teacher Relationships Spanish

Aired: 05/24/21
Extras
Watch 1:29
Parenting Minutes
Encouraging Kindness and Confidence
A mom shares how she helps her kids build self-confidence an encourages them to be kind.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 1:29
Watch 1:35
Parenting Minutes
Cómo fomentar la amabilidad y la confianza
Una madre muestra cómo ayuda a sus hijos a tener confianza en sí mismos y a ser amables.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 1:35
Watch 1:15
Parenting Minutes
Incorporating Learning Into Daily Life
A mom demonstrates how she and her family incorporate learning into everyday activities.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 1:15
Watch 1:21
Parenting Minutes
Cómo incorporar el aprendizaje en la vida cotidiana
Una madre muestra cómo incorpora el aprendizaje en las actividades diarias de su familia.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 1:21
Watch 1:10
Parenting Minutes
Documenting Everyday Moments - Spanish
Una madre con EM cuenta cómo utiliza cartas y fotos para capturar momentos familiares.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 1:10
Watch 1:08
Parenting Minutes
Documenting Everyday Moments - English
A mom living with MS shares how she uses letters and photos to capture family moments.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 1:08
Watch 1:35
Parenting Minutes
Parenting with a Chronic Illness - Spanish
Una madre con EM cuenta cómo convierte los momentos difíciles en aventuras divertidas.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 1:35
Watch 1:21
Parenting Minutes
Parenting with a Chronic Illness - English
A mom living with MS shares how she and her son turn tough moments into fun adventures.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 1:21
Watch 1:40
Parenting Minutes
Autism: Everyday Transitions - English
This video highlights a parent's strategies for helping her children transition.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 1:40
Watch 1:42
Parenting Minutes
Autism: Connecting with Emotions - Spanish
Este video presenta a una madre de tres hijos, dos de ellos autistas.
Episode: S2022 E4 | 1:42
