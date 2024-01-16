100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
The Paris Murders

The Manhunt

Season 3 Episode 4 | 52m 52s

A young man is found dead on the road, as though he were hunted, and the case brings Rocher together with an old military friend.

Aired: 02/01/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Paris Murders
Preview
Police profiler Chloe Saint-Laurent must work with Det. Rocher, a cranky, hard-nosed cop.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 55:09
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 2
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Episode: S7 E6 | 55:09
Watch 52:37
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 1
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Episode: S7 E5 | 52:37
Watch 54:19
The Paris Murders
Toxic
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
Episode: S7 E7 | 54:19
Watch 52:10
The Paris Murders
Requiem
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Episode: S7 E8 | 52:10
Watch 54:30
The Paris Murders
Double Dealing
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Episode: S7 E1 | 54:30
Watch 49:00
The Paris Murders
She-Wolves
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Episode: S7 E4 | 49:00
Watch 47:18
The Paris Murders
Connections
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Episode: S7 E2 | 47:18
Watch 47:19
The Paris Murders
In My Flesh
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Episode: S7 E3 | 47:19
Watch 53:58
The Paris Murders
New Start, Part 1
Someone is targeting women, shaving their heads and stuffing them inside animals.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 7
  • The Paris Murders Season 6
  • The Paris Murders Season 5
  • The Paris Murders Season 4
  • The Paris Murders Season 3
  • The Paris Murders Season 2
  • The Paris Murders Season 1
Watch 55:09
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 2
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Episode: S7 E6 | 55:09
Watch 49:00
The Paris Murders
She-Wolves
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Episode: S7 E4 | 49:00
Watch 52:37
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 1
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Episode: S7 E5 | 52:37
Watch 54:19
The Paris Murders
Toxic
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
Episode: S7 E7 | 54:19
Watch 52:10
The Paris Murders
Requiem
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Episode: S7 E8 | 52:10
Watch 47:18
The Paris Murders
Connections
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Episode: S7 E2 | 47:18
Watch 47:19
The Paris Murders
In My Flesh
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Episode: S7 E3 | 47:19
Watch 54:30
The Paris Murders
Double Dealing
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Episode: S7 E1 | 54:30
Watch 51:26
The Paris Murders
Charnel
The events of 1992 come rushing back to Rocher while he is in a coma.
Episode: S6 E8 | 51:26
Watch 53:42
The Paris Murders
Jonah
A grieving mother is looking for her child's killer.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:42