Extras
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Transforming wood into art; castle tours; cooking sheep dishes; tasting local gin.
Street art district; the Pyramid; Palazzo Colonna; medieval Viterbo; and ghost village.
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
In Umbria, renaissance craftsmanship, a festival tradition, and architectural wonderland.
Skilled artisans carry on family tradition making bread, cheese, glass lamps, and more.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Passion Italy Season 2
-
Passion Italy Season 1
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Transforming wood into art; castle tours; cooking sheep dishes; tasting local gin.
Street art district; the Pyramid; Palazzo Colonna; medieval Viterbo; and ghost village.
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
In Umbria, renaissance craftsmanship, a festival tradition, and architectural wonderland.
Skilled artisans carry on family tradition making bread, cheese, glass lamps, and more.