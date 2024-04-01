100 WVIA Way
Passion Italy

Abruzzo

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 27s

Alessandra visits a father and son maintaining their Maiolic ceramic tradition, then travels to Chieti for the stunning Good Friday procession with hundreds of participants. On the Adriatic Coast, she learns about fishing off the traditional wood trabocch and discovers the lifestyle of artisans carrying on familiar traditions through copper, wrought iron, and stone.

Aired: 05/04/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:13
Passion Italy
Tuscany
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:13
Watch 25:53
Passion Italy
Basilicata
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Episode: S2 E205 | 25:53
Watch 26:06
Passion Italy
Sardinia
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:06
Watch 25:57
Passion Italy
Campania
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:57
Watch 26:18
Passion Italy
Molise
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:18
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Alto Adige
Transforming wood into art; castle tours; cooking sheep dishes; tasting local gin.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:22
Watch 26:28
Passion Italy
Lazio
Street art district; the Pyramid; Palazzo Colonna; medieval Viterbo; and ghost village.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:28
Watch 26:03
Passion Italy
Veneto
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:03
Watch 25:38
Passion Italy
Umbria
In Umbria, renaissance craftsmanship, a festival tradition, and architectural wonderland.
Episode: S1 E103 | 25:38
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Puglia
Skilled artisans carry on family tradition making bread, cheese, glass lamps, and more.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:22
