100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Passion Italy

Puglia

Season 1 Episode 102 | 26m 22s

Join Alessandra as she gains special access to the area’s most skilled artisans using centuries-old techniques passed down through generations. Discover a bread maker’s traditional process, an innovative cheesemaker, a stone mason working on spiral domes for trulli, a master glass craftsman with unique lampshades, and a luthier making instruments using rare techniques.

Aired: 05/04/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:13
Passion Italy
Tuscany
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:13
Watch 25:53
Passion Italy
Basilicata
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Episode: S2 E205 | 25:53
Watch 26:06
Passion Italy
Sardinia
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:06
Watch 25:57
Passion Italy
Campania
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:57
Watch 26:18
Passion Italy
Molise
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:18
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Alto Adige
Transforming wood into art; castle tours; cooking sheep dishes; tasting local gin.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:22
Watch 26:28
Passion Italy
Lazio
Street art district; the Pyramid; Palazzo Colonna; medieval Viterbo; and ghost village.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:28
Watch 26:03
Passion Italy
Veneto
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:03
Watch 25:38
Passion Italy
Umbria
In Umbria, renaissance craftsmanship, a festival tradition, and architectural wonderland.
Episode: S1 E103 | 25:38
Watch 26:27
Passion Italy
Abruzzo
Maiolic ceramics; Good Friday procession; fishing; artisans use copper, stone, and more.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:27
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Passion Italy Season 2
  • Passion Italy Season 1
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Alto Adige
Transforming wood into art; castle tours; cooking sheep dishes; tasting local gin.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:22
Watch 25:53
Passion Italy
Basilicata
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Episode: S2 E205 | 25:53
Watch 26:06
Passion Italy
Sardinia
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:06
Watch 25:57
Passion Italy
Campania
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:57
Watch 26:18
Passion Italy
Molise
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:18
Watch 26:13
Passion Italy
Tuscany
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:13
Watch 26:28
Passion Italy
Lazio
Street art district; the Pyramid; Palazzo Colonna; medieval Viterbo; and ghost village.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:28
Watch 26:27
Passion Italy
Abruzzo
Maiolic ceramics; Good Friday procession; fishing; artisans use copper, stone, and more.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:27
Watch 26:03
Passion Italy
Veneto
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:03
Watch 26:57
Passion Italy
Sicily
The art of puppetry; palace tours; making Marsala wine; a historic parade; and more.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:57