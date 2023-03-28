100 WVIA Way
Passion Italy

Tuscany

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 13s

Experience Tuscany, the enticing city at Italy’s center with artisans continuing Renaissance-era craftsmanship. Join Alessandra as she discovers the secrets behind creating mosaics and saving historic textiles, including one by Leonardo da Vinci. Visit a stunning palace, learn the recipe for renowned Cantucci biscuits, meet a marble sculptor, and see the architectural and musical wonder of Lucca.

Aired: 05/02/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:18
Passion Italy
Molise
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:18
Watch 25:53
Passion Italy
Basilicata
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Episode: S2 E205 | 25:53
Watch 26:06
Passion Italy
Sardinia
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:06
Watch 25:57
Passion Italy
Campania
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:57
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Alto Adige
Transforming wood into art; castle tours; cooking sheep dishes; tasting local gin.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:22
Watch 26:57
Passion Italy
Sicily
The art of puppetry; palace tours; making Marsala wine; a historic parade; and more.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:57
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Puglia
Skilled artisans carry on family tradition making bread, cheese, glass lamps, and more.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:22
Watch 25:38
Passion Italy
Umbria
In Umbria, renaissance craftsmanship, a festival tradition, and architectural wonderland.
Episode: S1 E103 | 25:38
Watch 26:03
Passion Italy
Veneto
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:03
Watch 26:28
Passion Italy
Lazio
Street art district; the Pyramid; Palazzo Colonna; medieval Viterbo; and ghost village.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:28
