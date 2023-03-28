100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Passion Italy

Alto Adige

Season 2 Episode 201 | 26m 22s

Experience the dramatic Dolomite landscape with enchanting castles and charming towns. Artisans craft beautiful wooden creations with both tradition and modernity, and the culinary gems of Alto Adige utilize local flavors to make their dishes. Alessandra visits historic medieval castles and shows viewers the Diocesan Museum of Bressanone, a precious example of the region’s art and architecture.

Aired: 05/02/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:13
Passion Italy
Tuscany
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:13
Watch 26:18
Passion Italy
Molise
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:18
Watch 25:57
Passion Italy
Campania
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:57
Watch 25:53
Passion Italy
Basilicata
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Episode: S2 E205 | 25:53
Watch 26:06
Passion Italy
Sardinia
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:06
Watch 26:27
Passion Italy
Abruzzo
Maiolic ceramics; Good Friday procession; fishing; artisans use copper, stone, and more.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:27
Watch 26:03
Passion Italy
Veneto
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:03
Watch 26:57
Passion Italy
Sicily
The art of puppetry; palace tours; making Marsala wine; a historic parade; and more.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:57
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Puglia
Skilled artisans carry on family tradition making bread, cheese, glass lamps, and more.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:22
Watch 25:38
Passion Italy
Umbria
In Umbria, renaissance craftsmanship, a festival tradition, and architectural wonderland.
Episode: S1 E103 | 25:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Passion Italy Season 2
  • Passion Italy Season 1
Watch 26:13
Passion Italy
Tuscany
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:13
Watch 26:18
Passion Italy
Molise
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:18
Watch 25:57
Passion Italy
Campania
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:57
Watch 25:53
Passion Italy
Basilicata
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Episode: S2 E205 | 25:53
Watch 26:06
Passion Italy
Sardinia
Architectural wonders; musical stones; a goldsmith, a sea silk embroiderer; and more.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:06
Watch 26:27
Passion Italy
Abruzzo
Maiolic ceramics; Good Friday procession; fishing; artisans use copper, stone, and more.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:27
Watch 26:03
Passion Italy
Veneto
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:03
Watch 26:57
Passion Italy
Sicily
The art of puppetry; palace tours; making Marsala wine; a historic parade; and more.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:57
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Puglia
Skilled artisans carry on family tradition making bread, cheese, glass lamps, and more.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:22
Watch 25:38
Passion Italy
Umbria
In Umbria, renaissance craftsmanship, a festival tradition, and architectural wonderland.
Episode: S1 E103 | 25:38