Passion Italy

Sardinia

Season 2 Episode 206 | 26m 06s

Alessandra explores the stunning landscapes, architectural marvels, and artistic wonders of the Island of Sardinia. Destinations include Cagliari’s historic cathedral, a “sound garden,” temples, 12th-century catacombs, natural caves, and mining galleries. Artisans include a sea silk embroiderer, an innovative goldsmith, and a lawyer who dreams of making swimwear.

Aired: 05/02/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Alto Adige
Transforming wood into art; castle tours; cooking sheep dishes; tasting local gin.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:22
Watch 25:53
Passion Italy
Basilicata
Stunning Matera; colorful Carnival; foundry art; embroidery; making wine; Nativity scenes
Episode: S2 E205 | 25:53
Watch 25:57
Passion Italy
Campania
Artisans make cameos, embroidery, and more; archeological underwater park.
Episode: S2 E202 | 25:57
Watch 26:18
Passion Italy
Molise
Ancient methods for making bells, cheese and bag pipes; pre-Roman archeological sites.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:18
Watch 26:13
Passion Italy
Tuscany
Renaissance-era craftsmanship; an architectural wonderland; and making Tuscan biscuits.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:13
Watch 26:28
Passion Italy
Lazio
Street art district; the Pyramid; Palazzo Colonna; medieval Viterbo; and ghost village.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:28
Watch 26:27
Passion Italy
Abruzzo
Maiolic ceramics; Good Friday procession; fishing; artisans use copper, stone, and more.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:27
Watch 26:03
Passion Italy
Veneto
Behind-the-scenes at the masquerade; making ceramic pipes; Murano glass; historical dances
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:03
Watch 26:57
Passion Italy
Sicily
The art of puppetry; palace tours; making Marsala wine; a historic parade; and more.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:57
Watch 26:22
Passion Italy
Puglia
Skilled artisans carry on family tradition making bread, cheese, glass lamps, and more.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:22
