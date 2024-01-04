A Mayan League of their Own

In Yaxunah, Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own.” She joins the Amazonas, a softball team of indigenous women, for their morning practice. As they built a name for themselves, they overcame the mindset that women belong in the kitchen. After teaching Pati the ins and outs of the game, Doña Enedina invites her over for Brazo de Reina, a tamal with hardboiled eggs and ground pepitas.