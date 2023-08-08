100 WVIA Way
PBS Arts Talk

Rhiannon Giddens with Brian Stokes Mitchell

Season 1 Episode 2 | 26m 00s

Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens and Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell sit down for a candid discussion about theater and music. The two connect over the power of music, and how genres may be universally adapted and “played with” by artists. Mitchell also examines the impact of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown, particularly as a catalyst for change for Black artists.

Aired: 07/18/23 | Expires: 10/13/23
Watch 1:32
PBS Arts Talk
Nathaniel Mary Quinn Talks the Inspiration for His Art
Artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn talks with Misty Copeland about the vision behind his works.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:32
Watch 25:44
PBS Arts Talk
Henry Winkler with Jimmy Kimmel
Actor Henry Winkler hosts a conversation with late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Episode: S1 E6 | 25:44
Watch 26:15
PBS Arts Talk
Rhiannon Giddens with Elvis Costello
Rhiannon Giddens and Elvis Costello have a wide-ranging conversation about their music.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:15
Watch 1:37
PBS Arts Talk
Jimmy Kimmel on Keeping His Job Fresh
Television host Jimmy Kimmel discusses his routine to prepare for his show.
Clip: S1 E6 | 1:37
Watch 0:32
PBS Arts Talk
Episode 4 Preview | Misty Copeland with Nathaniel Mary Quinn
Acclaimed ballerina Misty Copeland speaks with painter Nathaniel Mary Quinn about his art.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:32
Watch 1:22
PBS Arts Talk
Elvis Costello and Rhiannon Giddens on Music and Fame
Elvis Costello and Rhiannon Giddens talk the balance between musicianship and stardom.
Clip: S1 E5 | 1:22
Watch 0:32
PBS Arts Talk
Episode 5 Preview | Rhiannon Giddens with Elvis Costello
Rhiannon Giddens and Elvis Costello have a wide-ranging conversation about their music.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:32
Watch 25:44
PBS Arts Talk
Misty Copeland with Nathaniel Mary Quinn
Acclaimed ballerina Misty Copeland speaks with painter Nathaniel Mary Quinn about his art.
Episode: S1 E4 | 25:44
Watch 0:32
PBS Arts Talk
Episode 7 Preview | Misty Copeland with Twyla Tharp
Choreographer Twyla Tharp explores her storied career with fellow dancer Misty Copeland.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:32
Watch 26:08
PBS Arts Talk
Misty Copeland with Twyla Tharp
Choreographer Twyla Tharp explores her storied career with fellow dancer Misty Copeland.
Episode: S1 E7 | 26:08
Watch 26:15
PBS Arts Talk
Ann Curry with Min Jin Lee
Journalist Ann Curry conducts a deep, frank interview with bestselling author Min Jin Lee.
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:15
