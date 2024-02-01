Devils on Horseback, Part 1

Extras
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Crabbe has to determine if a psychic medium is truly being threatened.
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Crabbe investigates a spate of burglaries in Middleton.
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
Kit Kelly comes to Middleton with her new husband, sexy ex-pat American Byron de Goris.
Crabbe is dragged onto Operation Grabbitback to help recover stolen cars.
Pie in the Sky regular, Charles Rider, is threatened by DCI Doggett.
Crabbe teams up with the National Horticultural Division after a spate of garden thefts.
