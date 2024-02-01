100 WVIA Way
Pie in the Sky

Devils on Horseback, Part 1

Season 4 Episode 1 | 48m 07s

Margaret persuades Crabbe to join her for a day the races, but their day off turns into a murder investigation when the body of a stable hand turns up. Was he the victim of a dangerous love triangle, or was something more sinister going on?

Aired: 10/05/22
Watch 49:26
Pie in the Sky
Lemon Twist
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:26
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Dead Right
Crabbe has to determine if a psychic medium is truly being threatened.
Episode: S2 E5 | 49:01
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
The Mild Bunch
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:12
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Swan in his Pride
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:01
Watch 49:06
Pie in the Sky
The Mystery of Pikey
Crabbe investigates a spate of burglaries in Middleton.
Episode: S2 E9 | 49:06
Watch 49:31
Pie in the Sky
Black Pudding
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
Episode: S2 E6 | 49:31
Watch 49:15
Pie in the Sky
Irish Stew
Kit Kelly comes to Middleton with her new husband, sexy ex-pat American Byron de Goris.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:15
Watch 49:05
Pie in the Sky
Coddled Eggs
Crabbe is dragged onto Operation Grabbitback to help recover stolen cars.
Episode: S3 E6 | 49:05
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
Doggett’s Coat & Badge
Pie in the Sky regular, Charles Rider, is threatened by DCI Doggett.
Episode: S3 E4 | 49:03
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
This Other Eden
Crabbe teams up with the National Horticultural Division after a spate of garden thefts.
Episode: S3 E5 | 49:03
