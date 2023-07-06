100 WVIA Way
Pinkalicious and Peterrific

Peter's Blues/Pink Raspberry

Season 1 Episode 10 | 24m 55s

Peter is feeling down and learns to play the blues on the harmonica. Expressing your feelings through music can make you feel better! Peter learns that not everyone responds to music the same way. / Peter learns how to make a raspberry sound from baby Saffron, sparking an idea – to host a silly song contest. Peter really wants to win and decides to team up with an expert - Saffron.

Aired: 03/18/18 | Expires: 10/06/23
Extras
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
A-Maze-Ing Day/Pet Sitting Service
The kids explore a hedge maze. / Pinkalicious and Peter open a pet-sitting service!
Episode: S6 E2 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Dojo Mojo/Googly Eyes
Pinkalicious learns a new move in karate./The school experiments with googly eyes.
Episode: S6 E1 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
The Kendra Shuffle/Team Song
Kendra and the gang learn new dances./ Iris joins the soccer team in a new role!
Episode: S6 E3 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Princess Pinkalicious / Switcheridoo
Pinkalicious and Peter meet a real knight. / The Pinkertons switch bodies for a day!
Episode: S4 E3 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Walking Tall / Go With the Flow
Pinkalicious and Peter learn stilt-walking. / The kids try to save sand art from the tide.
Episode: S4 E2 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
The New Girl / Mission Pink
Pinkalicious makes a new friend. / Pinkalicious and Peter pretend to be spies.
Episode: S4 E1 | 24:55
Watch 24:55
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
Parrot Watch / Disappearing Act
Pinkalicious and Peter cheer up an unhappy parrot. / Peter learns the art of camouflage.
Episode: S4 E4 | 24:55
Watch 14:38
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
S2 Ep 8: The Pinkalicious Podcast: And the Question Is...
Pinkalicious and Peter answer questions from their listening friends!
Episode: S12 E19 | 14:38
Watch 13:51
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
S2 Ep 7: The Pinkalicious Podcast: Surrounded By Friends
Pinkalicious and Peter play with their special animal and imaginary friends!
Episode: S12 E18 | 13:51
Watch 14:04
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
S2 Ep 6: The Pinkalicious Podcast: My Favorite Holiday
Pinkalicious and Peter sing about their favorite holidays.
Episode: S12 E17 | 14:04
Watch 25:05
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
