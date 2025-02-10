Black Godfather of Scuba

Extras
Dr. Albert “Doc” Jones leads the charge to preserve history through scuba diving.
Survivors of Birmingham’s bombings work to transform the city’s painful history.
A Center Street resident recalls family friend Martin Luther King, Jr.
Birmingham's Center Street was nicknamed Dynamite Hill because it was bombed over 50 times.
This year Reel South celebrates a decade of southern storytelling.
Atlanta teen Hayun dreams of becoming an Olympic archer, so her parents make sacrifices to help.
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member
Juan Mancias fights for access to Boca Chica, an important cultural site for his tribe.
Joyce Dugan recalls her resolution to purchase land that was important to the EBCI.
A Black scientist in Arkansas guides farmers through agricultural challenges.
How the Eastern Band of Cherokee reclaimed their land.
A Black farmer in Virginia wrestles with tradition and the changing needs of the economy.
With eyes toward space, Texas restricts access to an otherworldly beach.
Indigenous and Mexican ancestors explore the history and disappearance of the Rio Grande.
Out of time and money, a newspaper editor fights to keep her paper alive in rural Texas.
The only doctor in Clay County Georgia must confront the possibility of losing her clinic.
A historian revisits the oral history of a 1920s school teacher in the Mississippi Delta.
Marshallese migrants in Arkansas explore the US nuclear legacy.