REEL SOUTH

Black Godfather of Scuba

Season 10 Episode 1003 | 24m 41s

Dr. Albert “Doc” Jones, founder of the National Association of Black Scuba Divers, dedicated his life to uncovering lost histories beneath the ocean. When his team found the Henrietta Marie, the first recovered slave ship, he set out to honor those lost at sea. This film celebrates his mission to recover forgotten stories and preserve them for future generations.

Aired: 04/20/25 | Expires: 02/11/28
Support for Reel South is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Center for Asian American Media and by SouthArts.
Watch 0:15
REEL SOUTH
Black Godfather of Scuba | Official Trailer
Dr. Albert “Doc” Jones leads the charge to preserve history through scuba diving.
Preview: S10 E1003 | 0:15
Watch 26:18
REEL SOUTH
I'm Still Here
Survivors of Birmingham’s bombings work to transform the city’s painful history.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:18
Watch 1:02
REEL SOUTH
Meeting Martin Luther King, Jr.
A Center Street resident recalls family friend Martin Luther King, Jr.
Clip: S10 E1002 | 1:02
Watch 1:04
REEL SOUTH
The Smell of War
Birmingham's Center Street was nicknamed Dynamite Hill because it was bombed over 50 times.
Clip: S10 E1002 | 1:04
Watch 0:17
REEL SOUTH
I'm Still Here | Official Trailer
Survivors of Birmingham’s bombings work to transform the city’s painful history.
Preview: S10 E1002 | 0:17
Watch 2:00
REEL SOUTH
A Decade of Reel South
This year Reel South celebrates a decade of southern storytelling.
Preview: 2:00
Watch 14:20
REEL SOUTH
About a Bowshot Away
Atlanta teen Hayun dreams of becoming an Olympic archer, so her parents make sacrifices to help.
Special: 14:20
Watch 17:42
REEL SOUTH
Over the Wall
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member
Special: 17:42
Watch 1:47
REEL SOUTH
Creation Story at Boca Chica
Juan Mancias fights for access to Boca Chica, an important cultural site for his tribe.
Clip: S9 E906 | 1:47
Watch 1:49
REEL SOUTH
Joyce's Resolution
Joyce Dugan recalls her resolution to purchase land that was important to the EBCI.
Clip: S9 E906 | 1:49
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:18
REEL SOUTH
I'm Still Here
Survivors of Birmingham’s bombings work to transform the city’s painful history.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:18
Watch 8:54
REEL SOUTH
Black Ag
A Black scientist in Arkansas guides farmers through agricultural challenges.
Episode: S9 E906 | 8:54
Watch 11:29
REEL SOUTH
Mothertown
How the Eastern Band of Cherokee reclaimed their land.
Episode: S9 E906 | 11:29
Watch 10:43
REEL SOUTH
Cash Crop
A Black farmer in Virginia wrestles with tradition and the changing needs of the economy.
Episode: S9 E906 | 10:43
Watch 13:53
REEL SOUTH
Boca Chica
With eyes toward space, Texas restricts access to an otherworldly beach.
Episode: S9 E906 | 13:53
Watch 8:06
REEL SOUTH
Echoes of the Rio
Indigenous and Mexican ancestors explore the history and disappearance of the Rio Grande.
Episode: S9 E906 | 8:06
Watch 36:14
REEL SOUTH
For the Record
Out of time and money, a newspaper editor fights to keep her paper alive in rural Texas.
Episode: S9 E905 | 36:14
Watch 54:55
REEL SOUTH
The Only Doctor
The only doctor in Clay County Georgia must confront the possibility of losing her clinic.
Episode: S9 E904 | 54:55
Watch 16:53
REEL SOUTH
It’s in the Voices
A historian revisits the oral history of a 1920s school teacher in the Mississippi Delta.
Episode: S9 E903 | 16:53
Watch 11:24
REEL SOUTH
In Exile
Marshallese migrants in Arkansas explore the US nuclear legacy.
Episode: S9 E903 | 11:24