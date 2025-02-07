I'm Still Here

Extras
This year Reel South celebrates a decade of southern storytelling.
Atlanta teen Hayun dreams of becoming an Olympic archer, so her parents make sacrifices to help.
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member
Juan Mancias fights for access to Boca Chica, an important cultural site for his tribe.
Joyce Dugan recalls her resolution to purchase land that was important to the EBCI.
Cecil Taylor shares his family history of tobacco farming.
For the Whites, supporting Black farmers is a family tradition.
The Rio Grande is plagued by drought, taking away a source of cultural connection.
Indigenous and Mexican ancestors explore the history and disappearance of the Rio Grande.
With eyes toward space, Texas restricts access to an otherworldly beach.
A Black scientist in Arkansas guides farmers through agricultural challenges.
How the Eastern Band of Cherokee reclaimed their land.
A Black farmer in Virginia wrestles with tradition and the changing needs of the economy.
Out of time and money, a newspaper editor fights to keep her paper alive in rural Texas.
The only doctor in Clay County Georgia must confront the possibility of losing her clinic.
Families torn apart by Georgetown’s sale of enslaved people reunite six generations later.
Marshallese migrants in Arkansas explore the US nuclear legacy.
A historian revisits the oral history of a 1920s school teacher in the Mississippi Delta.