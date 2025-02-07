100 WVIA Way
REEL SOUTH

I'm Still Here

Season 10 Episode 1002 | 26m 18s

Between 1947 and 1967, Birmingham, Alabama, witnessed over 50 bombings targeting Black-owned homes. This film follows three individuals who, as children, lived through the terror and stayed in the city. Together, they seek to turn Birmingham’s painful history into a symbol of hope, resilience, and civil rights progress.

Aired: 02/06/25 | Expires: 08/31/29
Support for Reel South is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Center for Asian American Media and by SouthArts.
Latest Episodes
Watch 8:54
REEL SOUTH
Black Ag
A Black scientist in Arkansas guides farmers through agricultural challenges.
Episode: S9 E906 | 8:54
Watch 11:29
REEL SOUTH
Mothertown
How the Eastern Band of Cherokee reclaimed their land.
Episode: S9 E906 | 11:29
Watch 10:43
REEL SOUTH
Cash Crop
A Black farmer in Virginia wrestles with tradition and the changing needs of the economy.
Episode: S9 E906 | 10:43
Watch 13:53
REEL SOUTH
Boca Chica
With eyes toward space, Texas restricts access to an otherworldly beach.
Episode: S9 E906 | 13:53
Watch 8:06
REEL SOUTH
Echoes of the Rio
Indigenous and Mexican ancestors explore the history and disappearance of the Rio Grande.
Episode: S9 E906 | 8:06
Watch 36:14
REEL SOUTH
For the Record
Out of time and money, a newspaper editor fights to keep her paper alive in rural Texas.
Episode: S9 E905 | 36:14
Watch 54:55
REEL SOUTH
The Only Doctor
The only doctor in Clay County Georgia must confront the possibility of losing her clinic.
Episode: S9 E904 | 54:55
Watch 13:00
REEL SOUTH
Finding Us
Families torn apart by Georgetown’s sale of enslaved people reunite six generations later.
Episode: S9 E903 | 13:00
Watch 11:24
REEL SOUTH
In Exile
Marshallese migrants in Arkansas explore the US nuclear legacy.
Episode: S9 E903 | 11:24
Watch 16:53
REEL SOUTH
It’s in the Voices
A historian revisits the oral history of a 1920s school teacher in the Mississippi Delta.
Episode: S9 E903 | 16:53