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REEL SOUTH

Jan Beauboeuf: The Creative Spirit

Season 11 Episode 1106 | 23m 19s

At 88, Louisiana artist Jan Beauboeuf assembles a new sculpture from local materials, drawing on memory, faith, and the natural world. This contemplative portrait captures her creative process, resilience, and enduring artistic spirit late in life.

Aired: 03/17/26 | Expires: 03/13/29
Support for Reel South is made possible by the ETV Endowment of South Carolina, National Endowment for the Arts, and Wyncote Foundation.
Extras
Watch 6:34
REEL SOUTH
Saving Gullah Land
A Gullah Geechee family gathers in South Carolina’s Lowcountry to reflect on their heirs' property.
Special: 6:34
Watch 12:47
REEL SOUTH
George V.
A retired Ukrainian finds art in 1970s Miami. Years later, a friend helps bring him fame.
Special: 12:47
Watch 16:47
REEL SOUTH
Clara's Fruit
During the Jim Crow crow era, Sister Clara Muhammad founded the first Muslim private school system.
Special: 16:47
Watch 1:00
REEL SOUTH
Called to the Mountains | Official Trailer
Japanese bluegrass band Bluegrass 45 finds cultural unity through their music in the South.
Preview: S10 E1005 | 1:00
Watch 1:48
REEL SOUTH
Japanese Students of Bluegrass
A member of Bluegrass 45 jams with Kobe University’s Bluegrass club.
Clip: S10 E1005 | 1:48
Watch 2:28
REEL SOUTH
Hidden History at the Scrap Yard
Bluegrass 45 reunites with the tour van from their first US Tour.
Clip: S10 E1005 | 2:28
Watch 0:30
REEL SOUTH
Small Town Universe | Official Trailer
In a quiet West Virginia town, a radio telescope searches for signs of life beyond Earth.
Preview: S10 E1004 | 0:30
Watch 2:40
REEL SOUTH
The Next Generation of Citizen Science
Ellie White visits an elementary school to lead students in an astronomy project.
Clip: S10 E1004 | 2:40
Watch 3:00
REEL SOUTH
A Town Hall Showdown
When the NSF proposes a funding cut to an Observatory, residents passionately defend the project.
Clip: S10 E1004 | 3:00
Watch 5:56
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Finding Relief in West Virginia | Deleted Scene
Sue is wracked with mystery symptoms. She soon finds the cause: electrohypersensitivity.
Clip: S10 E1004 | 5:56
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Watch 53:44
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Called to the Mountains
Japanese bluegrass band Bluegrass 45 finds cultural unity through their music in the South.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 53:44
Watch 54:15
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Small Town Universe
In a quiet West Virginia town, a radio telescope searches for signs of life beyond Earth.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 54:15
Watch 24:41
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Black Godfather of Scuba
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Episode: S10 E1003 | 24:41
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The Voice of Bamboo
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Episode: S10 E1003 | 15:52
Watch 13:24
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Ishak
A young woman is tapped to become the next chief of her tribe in southern Louisiana.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 13:24
Watch 34:11
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How to Sue the Klan
Five Black women take on the Klan in a landmark 1982 civil case for justice.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 34:11
Watch 54:16
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36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime
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Episode: S10 E1001 | 54:16
Watch 26:18
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I'm Still Here
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Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:18
Watch 8:54
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Episode: S9 E906 | 8:54
Watch 10:43
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