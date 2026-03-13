Jan Beauboeuf: The Creative Spirit

Extras
A Gullah Geechee family gathers in South Carolina’s Lowcountry to reflect on their heirs' property.
A retired Ukrainian finds art in 1970s Miami. Years later, a friend helps bring him fame.
During the Jim Crow crow era, Sister Clara Muhammad founded the first Muslim private school system.
Japanese bluegrass band Bluegrass 45 finds cultural unity through their music in the South.
A member of Bluegrass 45 jams with Kobe University’s Bluegrass club.
Bluegrass 45 reunites with the tour van from their first US Tour.
In a quiet West Virginia town, a radio telescope searches for signs of life beyond Earth.
Ellie White visits an elementary school to lead students in an astronomy project.
When the NSF proposes a funding cut to an Observatory, residents passionately defend the project.
Sue is wracked with mystery symptoms. She soon finds the cause: electrohypersensitivity.
Latest Episodes
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Season 10: A Decade of Connection and Triumph
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REEL SOUTH Season 9
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REEL SOUTH Season 8
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Season 7
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Season 6
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REEL SOUTH Season 5
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REEL SOUTH Season 4
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REEL SOUTH Season 3
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REEL SOUTH Season 2
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REEL SOUTH Season 1
Japanese bluegrass band Bluegrass 45 finds cultural unity through their music in the South.
In a quiet West Virginia town, a radio telescope searches for signs of life beyond Earth.
Dr. Albert “Doc” Jones leads the charge to preserve history through scuba diving.
After escaping Japan, an elderly man finds peace as a bamboo farmer in North Carolina.
A young woman is tapped to become the next chief of her tribe in southern Louisiana.
Five Black women take on the Klan in a landmark 1982 civil case for justice.
A Muslim-American family fights for justice after their loved ones are murdered in NC.
Survivors of Birmingham’s bombings work to transform the city’s painful history.
A Black scientist in Arkansas guides farmers through agricultural challenges.
A Black farmer in Virginia wrestles with tradition and the changing needs of the economy.