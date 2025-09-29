100 WVIA Way
Rick Steves' Europe

Kraków: Poland’s Historic Capital

Season 13 Episode 1303 | 24m 56s

In Kraków, we linger on one of Europe's most crowd-pleasing squares, marvel at past glories in art galleries and at Wawel Castle, and savor Polish cuisine — including a lesson in making pierogi by hand. Nearby, the communist-planned town of Nowa Huta offers a nostalgic spin through the Cold War days, while the sobering concentration camp memorial of Auschwitz-Birkenau honors victims of the Nazis.

Aired: 10/14/25 | Expires: 12/14/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Best of the Alps
Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure -- from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France.
Special:
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:52
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 132: Caesar and the Pax Romana
Rome’s Altar of Peace and the Trophy of the Alps are fine examples of art as propaganda.
Clip: 3:52
Watch 6:53
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 150: Michelangelo
Michelangelo sculpted “David,” painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling, and designed St. Peter’s.
Clip: 6:53
Watch 3:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 149: Raphael
Raphael’s sweet Madonnas set a new standard in High Renaissance painting.
Clip: 3:36
Watch 2:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 148: Building a Gothic Cathedral Out of 13 Tourists
Gothic church design is best illustrated by building one with 13 travelers.
Clip: 2:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 27:10
Rick Steves' Europe
Italy’s Highlights
Seductive Venice; cultured Florence; charming hill towns; eternal Rome; Naples; Sicily.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 27:10
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Poland’s Warsaw and Gdańsk
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 25:33
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38
Watch 25:34
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Ring Road
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 25:34
Watch 28:26
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 28:26
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 25:18
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 25:18
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 25:37
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Art of Ancient Greece
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 25:19
Watch 25:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the 20th Century
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 25:16