Iceland’s Ring Road

Europe's ultimate road trip is the 800-mile loop around Iceland on Highway 1 — the Ring Road. We visit the geothermal hot zone of Lake Mývatn, the rugged Eastfjords, the glacier lagoons of the Southeast, the waterfalls and beaches of the South Coast, and side trip to the Westman Islands to see puffins. We also break for insightful folk museums, sod-roofed settlements, and a little whale watching.