Rick Steves' Europe

Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle

Season 13 Episode 1301 | 25m 38s

Reykjavík is a world capital with a small-town feel. We tour the city's endearing sights, get to know the uniquely Icelandic way of life, and take a dip in a thermal pool. Then we side-trip into majestic Icelandic nature: its famous Blue Lagoon; the classic Golden Circle, bubbling geysers, thundering waterfalls, and otherworldly scenery; and Snæfellsnes Peninsula, an "Iceland-in-miniature" loop.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 11/30/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Rick Steves' Europe
Best of the Alps
Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure -- from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France.
Special:
Watch 58:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: A Symphonic Journey
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Special: 58:09
Watch 54:57
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Poland
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
Special: 54:57
Watch 56:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Experiencing Europe
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Special: 56:23
Watch 3:52
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 132: Caesar and the Pax Romana
Rome’s Altar of Peace and the Trophy of the Alps are fine examples of art as propaganda.
Clip: 3:52
Watch 6:53
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 150: Michelangelo
Michelangelo sculpted “David,” painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling, and designed St. Peter’s.
Clip: 6:53
Watch 3:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 149: Raphael
Raphael’s sweet Madonnas set a new standard in High Renaissance painting.
Clip: 3:36
Watch 2:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 148: Building a Gothic Cathedral Out of 13 Tourists
Gothic church design is best illustrated by building one with 13 travelers.
Clip: 2:02
Watch 3:10
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 154: The Northern Renaissance, Flemish Painting, and Jan van Eyck
Flemish paintings were happy slice-of-life scenes, feel-good, and affordable.
Clip: 3:10
Watch 2:09
Rick Steves' Europe
Art Bites 155: Oil Painting, an Improvement over Tempera
Oil paints freed artists like Jan van Eyck, Raphael, and Leonardo to raise the bar.
Clip: 2:09
Watch 28:26
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 28:26
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 25:18
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 25:18
Watch 25:37
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Ancient Roman Art
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 25:37
Watch 25:19
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves' Europe: Art of Ancient Greece
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 25:19
Watch 25:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the 20th Century
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 25:16
Watch 25:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the High Middle Ages
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 25:36
Watch 28:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Florentine Renaissance
Florence’s bold “rebirth” is powered by the genius of Leonardo, Rafael, and Michelangelo.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 28:03
Watch 28:42
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence
From Portugal to Germany, booming economies and new technologies produce exquisite art.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 28:42
Watch 28:22
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Baroque Art
We marvel at Baroque’s over-the-top churches, palaces, bubbly fountains, and theatric art.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 28:22