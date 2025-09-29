Italy’s Highlights

Extras
Warsaw's heavy history and lively bustle; red-brick Toruń; Malbork Castle; maritime Gdańsk.
The ultimate road trip; Lake Mývatn; Eastfjords; lagoons and waterfalls; Westman Islands.
Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure -- from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France.
Join Rick Steves and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra on a spectacular musical journey through Europe.
Join Rick Steves for a "best of Poland" special featuring Kraków, Warsaw, Gdańsk and more.
With Europe as our classroom, Rick shares the essential skills for smart, smooth travel.
Rome’s Altar of Peace and the Trophy of the Alps are fine examples of art as propaganda.
Michelangelo sculpted “David,” painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling, and designed St. Peter’s.
Raphael’s sweet Madonnas set a new standard in High Renaissance painting.
Gothic church design is best illustrated by building one with 13 travelers.
Kraków's grand square, Wawel Castle, communist-era Nowa Huta; sobering Auschwitz-Birkenau.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.