Sean Keefer

Extras
Hubert Green discusses his book, Magnolia, Magnolia, Where are you?
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her book Under the Southern Sky.
Preslaysa Williams joins Holly By The River and discusses her book, A Lowcountry Bride.
Gervais Hagerty joins Holly By The River and discusses her book, In Polite Company.
Holly Jackson is by the river with New York Times Bestselling author Patti Callahan Henry.
Holly Bounds Jackson is By the River with author Karen White to talk about her book.
Author Kristin Harmel discusses her book "The Forest of Vanishing Stars."
Author Tom Poland and photographer Robert Clark talk about their book.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
By the River Season Four
-
By the River Season Three
-
By the River Season Two
-
By The River Season One
Hubert Green discusses his book, Magnolia, Magnolia, Where are you?
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her book Under the Southern Sky.
Preslaysa Williams joins Holly By The River and discusses her book, A Lowcountry Bride.
Gervais Hagerty joins Holly By The River and discusses her book, In Polite Company.
Holly Jackson is by the river with New York Times Bestselling author Patti Callahan Henry.
Holly Bounds Jackson is By the River with author Karen White to talk about her book.
Author Kristin Harmel discusses her book "The Forest of Vanishing Stars."
Author Tom Poland and photographer Robert Clark talk about their book.