By The River

Sean Keefer

Season 5 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Holly Jackson and author Sean Keefer sit down by the river to discuss Keefer's book, The Code.

Aired: 06/26/24
Support for this program is provided by The ETV Endowment of South Carolina.
Watch 26:46
By The River
Hubert Green
Hubert Green discusses his book, Magnolia, Magnolia, Where are you?
Episode: S4 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Ryan Copeland
Ryan Copeland discusses his book, Waking Up Dead.
Episode: S4 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Kristy Woodson Harvey
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her book Under the Southern Sky.
Episode: S4 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Preslaysa Williams
Preslaysa Williams joins Holly By The River and discusses her book, A Lowcountry Bride.
Episode: S4 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Gervais Hagerty
Gervais Hagerty joins Holly By The River and discusses her book, In Polite Company.
Episode: S4 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Patti Callahan Henry
Holly Jackson is by the river with New York Times Bestselling author Patti Callahan Henry.
Episode: S4 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Karen White
Holly Bounds Jackson is By the River with author Karen White to talk about her book.
Episode: S4 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Jeyda Bolukbasi
Jeyda Bolukbasi discusses her book, Tuah.
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Kristin Harmel
Author Kristin Harmel discusses her book "The Forest of Vanishing Stars."
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
By The River
Tom Poland and Robert Clark
Author Tom Poland and photographer Robert Clark talk about their book.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:46
