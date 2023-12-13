100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Ruff Ruffman Show

Photos and You!

Season 3 Episode 2 | 2m 51s

A Humble Media Genius Video

Aired: 12/12/23
Extras
Watch 3:51
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Meet Halley
Ruff and Lupine use a voice assistant and artificial intelligence to plan a trip.
Episode: S3 E23 | 3:51
Watch 3:57
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Ruff Amuck
Ruff and Lupine create art, with the help of artificial intelligence.
Episode: S3 E19 | 3:57
Watch 3:31
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Robot Helper
Ruff and Lupine meet an unusual robot, powered by artificial intelligence.
Episode: S3 E20 | 3:31
Watch 2:43
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Algorithms
Ruff and Lupine sing a song about algorithms.
Episode: S3 E21 | 2:43
Watch 3:17
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Poetry
Ruff and Lupine use artificial intelligence to make beautiful poetry.
Episode: S3 E22 | 3:17
Watch 4:21
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Cómo aprovechar la internet
Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que los medios de comunicación.
Episode: S3 E8 | 4:21
Watch 3:50
The Ruff Ruffman Show
The Internet and Chet
As Ruff Ruffman plans a birthday party for Chet.
Episode: S3 E6 | 3:50
Watch 3:31
The Ruff Ruffman Show
¿Qué dices? ¡Queso!
Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que los medios de comunicación.
Episode: S3 E7 | 3:31
Watch 3:31
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Say? Cheese! How Ads Work
Ruff Ruffman explains how online advertising works.
Episode: S3 E7 | 3:31
Watch 3:50
The Ruff Ruffman Show
La internet y Chet
Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que los medios de comunicación.
Episode: S3 E6 | 3:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Humble Media Genius
  • Team Hamsters
  • The Ruff Ruffman Show Season 1
Watch 3:51
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Meet Halley
Ruff and Lupine use a voice assistant and artificial intelligence to plan a trip.
Episode: S3 E23 | 3:51
Watch 3:57
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Ruff Amuck
Ruff and Lupine create art, with the help of artificial intelligence.
Episode: S3 E19 | 3:57
Watch 3:31
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Robot Helper
Ruff and Lupine meet an unusual robot, powered by artificial intelligence.
Episode: S3 E20 | 3:31
Watch 2:43
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Algorithms
Ruff and Lupine sing a song about algorithms.
Episode: S3 E21 | 2:43
Watch 3:17
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Poetry
Ruff and Lupine use artificial intelligence to make beautiful poetry.
Episode: S3 E22 | 3:17
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Hang Up and Drive!
A Humble Media Genius Video about Distracted Driving with Ruff Ruffman
Episode: S3 E17
Watch 2:44
The Ruff Ruffman Show
An Orange Dog Goes Green
Ruff Ruffman discovers how to be green about his technology choices.
Episode: S3 E9 | 2:44
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Just Drive!
A Humble Media Genius Song about Distracted Driving with Ruff Ruffman
Episode: S3 E14
Watch 2:28
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Answers You #1
A Humble Media Genius Video
Episode: S3 E10 | 2:28
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Meet Ruff Ruffman: Humble Media Genius
Who is the one expert to show us how to make sense of technology and media?
Episode: S3 E16