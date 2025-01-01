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Sanditon

Sanditon Season 3 Preview

Season 3 | 31s

"A young woman has a right to choose her own destiny." Don't miss a second of the final season, premiering Sunday, March 19 at 9/8c.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Sanditon
Episode 6 Preview
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Preview: S3 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:57
Sanditon
Episode 6 Scene
Charlotte has something important to discuss with Mr. Colbourne, but is she too late?
Clip: S3 E6 | 0:57
Watch 1:32
Sanditon
Episode 6 Scene: The Colbourne Brothers on Love
Samuel and Alexander, the brothers Colbourne, discuss their stances on love and marriage.
Clip: S3 E6 | 1:32
Watch 2:32
Sanditon
Charlotte & Colbourne: Happily Ever After
Relive Charlotte and Colbourne's epic love story from the start to the happy end.
Clip: S3 E6 | 2:32
Watch 2:03
Sanditon
The Best of Georgiana Lambe
Look back on some of Georgiana’s best fierce and funny moments throughout the years.
Clip: S3 E6 | 2:03
Watch 2:15
Sanditon
Iconic Moments: Colbourne's Proposal
Look back on one of the series’ most iconic moments: Colbourne's romantic proposal.
Clip: S3 E6 | 2:15
Watch 2:35
Sanditon
Iconic Moments: Alison and Captain Fraser Find Love
Look back on one of the series’ most iconic moments: Alison and Frasers' big confessions!
Clip: S3 | 2:35
Watch 0:30
Sanditon
Episode 5 Preview
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:11
Sanditon
Episode 5 Scene
While Alexander and Charlotte search for Augusta, Lady Susan pays Samuel a visit.
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:11
Watch 1:43
Sanditon
Charlotte and Georgiana: Best Friends Forever
Through loves and scandals, Charlotte and Georgiana have always been best friends!
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:43
Latest Episodes
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Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task. Arthur makes a new friend.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 1
Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05