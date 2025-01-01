Sanditon Season 3 Preview

Extras
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Charlotte has something important to discuss with Mr. Colbourne, but is she too late?
Samuel and Alexander, the brothers Colbourne, discuss their stances on love and marriage.
Relive Charlotte and Colbourne's epic love story from the start to the happy end.
Look back on some of Georgiana’s best fierce and funny moments throughout the years.
Look back on one of the series’ most iconic moments: Colbourne's romantic proposal.
Look back on one of the series’ most iconic moments: Alison and Frasers' big confessions!
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
While Alexander and Charlotte search for Augusta, Lady Susan pays Samuel a visit.
Through loves and scandals, Charlotte and Georgiana have always been best friends!
Latest Episodes
All