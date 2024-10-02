100 WVIA Way
Secrets of the Dead

Field of Vampires

Season 22 Episode 2

In 2022, a terrifying discovery: a female skeleton dating from 1650, buried with a sickle across her neck and giant padlock on her toe—double protection to keep her from rising from the dead. All the evidence points to her being buried as a vampire... and she’s not alone, with more than 50 deviant burials around her. Who was she and what did these burial rituals mean?

Aired: 10/29/24
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Episode: S21 E5 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Episode: S21 E4 | 54:45
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:16
Watch 55:16
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:16
Watch 54:46
Secrets of the Dead
Eiffel's Race to the Top
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.
Episode: S21 E1 | 54:46
Watch 55:02
Secrets of the Dead
Jurassic Fortunes
Discover the world of dinosaur fossil collecting, an unusual hobby with a growing market.
Episode: S20 E6 | 55:02