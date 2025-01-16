100 WVIA Way
Secrets of the Dead

Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)

Season 22 Episode 6

Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse’s role in post-war America. Lohse established relationships with curators at some of the nation’s most important cultural institutions and became an invisible hand, dealing in looted art – even as the families of the original owners pursued the restitution of works rightfully theirs.

Aired: 02/25/25
Extras
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
Watch 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Watch 2:49
Secrets of the Dead
Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E5 | 2:49
Watch 3:13
Secrets of the Dead
The ERR and the Nazi Party’s Systematic Looting of Europe
During WWII, the ERR operationalized Nazi art looting on an industrial scale.
Clip: S22 E5 | 3:13
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Preview: S22 E4 | 0:32
Watch 2:08
Secrets of the Dead
Ascending the Summit of Mt. Phu Kao
An archaeological team recreates the ascent that Khmer kings would have made up the holy mountain.
Clip: S22 E4 | 2:08
Watch 2:11
Secrets of the Dead
Signs of Human Habitation in Kurukshetra
Archaeologists dig through layers of earth in search of evidence of pre-Angkorian habitation.
Clip: S22 E4 | 2:11
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Preview: S22 E3 | 0:32
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
Cymbal Found at Ancient Khmer Temple Site
Archaeologists find a small cymbal dating back to the 7th century.
Clip: S22 E3 | 1:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Preview: S22 E2 | 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part One)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E5
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Episode: S22 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:23
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Episode: S21 E5 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Episode: S21 E4 | 54:45
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Death in Britannia
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Episode: S21 E2 | 55:15