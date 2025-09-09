100 WVIA Way
Secrets of the Dead

The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum

Season 22 Episode 7

The Colosseum: the jewel of Ancient Rome. It wowed vast crowds with extraordinary battles. It pushed the boundaries of technology. It exhibited Rome’s vast wealth and power. Roman leaders spread the Colosseum’s design throughout the Empire, and it helped them conquer the ancient world. But just as the structure embodied Rome’s power, so too did it contribute to the Empire’s downfall.

Aired: 10/07/25
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Preview: S22 E7 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2025 Series Sell
Catch new episodes of Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays starting October 8 at 10/9c.
Preview: S22 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
Watch 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Watch 4:58
Secrets of the Dead
The Gutmann Family’s Tragic Loss
Simon Goodman recounts the story of his grandparents’ tragic deception by Nazi forces.
Clip: S22 E6 | 4:58
Watch 2:49
Secrets of the Dead
Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E5 | 2:49
Watch 3:13
Secrets of the Dead
The ERR and the Nazi Party’s Systematic Looting of Europe
During WWII, the ERR operationalized Nazi art looting on an industrial scale.
Clip: S22 E5 | 3:13
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Preview: S22 E4 | 0:32
Watch 2:11
Secrets of the Dead
Signs of Human Habitation in Kurukshetra
Archaeologists dig through layers of earth in search of evidence of pre-Angkorian habitation.
Clip: S22 E4 | 2:11
Watch 2:08
Secrets of the Dead
Ascending the Summit of Mt. Phu Kao
An archaeological team recreates the ascent that Khmer kings would have made up the holy mountain.
Clip: S22 E4 | 2:08
Watch 54:25
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E6 | 54:25
Watch 54:50
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part One)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E5 | 54:50
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Episode: S22 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:23
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Mozart's Sister
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Episode: S21 E5 | 55:15
Watch 54:45
Secrets of the Dead
Returning to Babylon
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Episode: S21 E4 | 54:45
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Princes in the Tower
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Episode: S21 E3 | 55:15