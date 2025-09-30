100 WVIA Way
Secrets of the Dead

Chasing the Plague

Season 22 Episode 10

Follow scientists as they track down the earliest known bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks, while historians and scholars explore the societal impact of the plague on medieval Europe. What happens when a third of a continent’s population is wiped out?

Aired: 10/28/25
SECRETS OF THE DEAD is made possible, in part, by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Preview: S22 E9 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Preview: S22 E8 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Preview: S22 E7 | 0:32
Watch 3:08
Secrets of the Dead
What the First Gladiator Bones Can Tell Us About How They Lived
The first gladiator bones ever found reveal a small but unmistakable detail about how they lived.
Clip: S22 E7 | 3:08
Watch 3:23
Secrets of the Dead
The Gladiator Match Rome Couldn’t Get Enough Of
Ancient Rome’s retiarius vs secutor: inside the colosseum’s most popular fight.
Clip: S22 E7 | 3:23
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Chasing the Plague
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Preview: S22 E10 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2025 Season Preview
Catch new episodes of Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays starting October 8 at 10/9c.
Preview: S22 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Preview: S22 E6 | 0:32
Watch 1:46
Secrets of the Dead
How Americans Profited Off Looted Art
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Clip: S22 E6 | 1:46
Watch 4:58
Secrets of the Dead
The Gutmann Family’s Tragic Loss
Simon Goodman recounts the story of his grandparents’ tragic deception by Nazi forces.
Clip: S22 E6 | 4:58
Latest Episodes
Secrets of the Dead
Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9
Secrets of the Dead
Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8
Secrets of the Dead
The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Episode: S22 E7
Watch 54:25
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E6 | 54:25
Watch 54:50
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part One)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E5 | 54:50
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Field of Vampires
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
Episode: S22 E2 | 55:15
Watch 55:23
Secrets of the Dead
The Civil War's Lost Massacre
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Episode: S22 E1 | 55:23
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Herculaneum Scrolls
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Episode: S21 E6 | 55:15