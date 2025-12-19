100 WVIA Way
Secrets of the Dead

Queens of Combat

Season 23 Episode 3

What if women were hidden among the ranks of Ancient Rome’s fearsome gladiators? A group of experts searches for evidence to prove women once fought in the arena just like men. Combining history, archaeology, and forensic investigation, journey across Europe in a quest for answers. If a female gladiator's existence can be proven definitively, what can we learn about their lives?

Aired: 01/27/26
Extras
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Preview: S23 E3 | 0:32
Watch 2:10
Secrets of the Dead
Family Discovers Possible Shakespeare Portrait Hanging in Their Living Room
The portrait hung above the family TV for 50 years before they realized it might be Shakespeare.
Clip: S23 E2 | 2:10
Watch 1:24
Secrets of the Dead
Facial Recognition Finds 91% Match to Shakespeare
Facial recognition software suggests the portrait may depict William Shakespeare.
Clip: S23 E2 | 1:24
Watch 2:45
Secrets of the Dead
Experts Used Tree Rings to Date This Portrait to Shakespeare’s Lifetime
Dendrochronology reveals surprising results about Steven’s portrait of Shakespeare.
Clip: S23 E2 | 2:45
Watch 2:02
Secrets of the Dead
X-Rays Reveal Hidden Clues: Is This the Only Portrait of Shakespeare from Life?
X-ray scans of the Wadlow Shakespeare portrait reveal details beneath several areas of overpaint.
Clip: S23 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Picturing Shakespeare
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Preview: S23 E2 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Preview: S23 E1 | 0:32
Watch 1:57
Secrets of the Dead
The Black Death Journal
The haunting journal of Agnolo di Tura reveals the horrors of the Black Plague.
Clip: S22 E10 | 1:57
Watch 1:28
Secrets of the Dead
The Pandemic That Killed Half of Europe
The Black Death may have killed nearly 50 percent of the Europe's population.
Clip: S22 E10 | 1:28
Watch 1:05
Secrets of the Dead
How the Black Death Set Sail for Europe
In 1347, ships reached Sicily with the Black Death. In a year, it spread across Europe to England.
Clip: S22 E10 | 1:05
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Picturing Shakespeare
Could the discovery of a third portrait of William Shakespeare be a genuine article?
Episode: S23 E2 | 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
China's Bronze Kingdom
The chance discovery of a jade artifact unearths an ancient Chinese city.
Episode: S23 E1
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Chasing the Plague
Scientists study medieval bubonic plague victims in hopes of preventing future outbreaks.
Episode: S22 E10 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cracking the Queen's Code
See how secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots, were finally decoded.
Episode: S22 E9 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Cleopatra's Last Temple
An unprecedented discovery could reveal new information about Cleopatra’s reign.
Episode: S22 E8 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum
The spectacular arena showcasing Ancient Rome’s power also contributed to its downfall.
Episode: S22 E7 | 55:15
Watch 54:25
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part Two)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E6 | 54:25
Watch 54:50
Secrets of the Dead
Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part One)
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
Episode: S22 E5 | 54:50
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – King's Gold
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E4 | 55:15
Watch 55:15
Secrets of the Dead
Lost Treasures of Angkor – The Discovery
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Episode: S22 E3 | 55:15