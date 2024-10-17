Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle

Extras
Let's count the squirrels. How many are there?
Cookie Monster and Gonger visit the Pickle factory to make sandwiches on Foodie Truck!
Let's meet a family who comes together and celebrates their different cultures!
Mia and her dads sing about the different cultural traditions they share as a family!
Cookie Monster plays a carnival game with Grover, Elmo, and Abby to win a cookie!
Let's learn about the letter S and all the different kinds of sports you can play!
A song about 4 sisters getting ready in the morning together.
Elmo sings about everything he does in his morning routine.
Bebe Rexha sings about the different things you can do in a morning routine!
Latest Episodes
Tamir is leaving for robotics camp and needs to figure out how to keep the garden watered while he’s
Elmo shares his scooter with Zoe and learns how to be patient and wait for his turn.
Welcome to Street Carnival Day! Cookie Monster is playing the Grover Game.
Mia writes a musical about her family for a school project.
Grover and his friend, the octopus, are helping at Hooper’s Store.
Charlie and her family have Shabbat dinner in the arbor and share their special meal with friends.
Elmo and Abby help Crystal the Ball come up with a morning routine.
Elmo, Gabrielle, and Rosita join a basketball team!
Reporter Grover asks his friends if they can be friends since they’re in different grades.