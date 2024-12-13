100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

Elmo Visits the Library

Season 54 Episode 30 | 25m 55s

Librarian Grover helps Nina and Elmo find the books they need while looking through the different sections of the library.

Aired: 02/13/25
Extras
Watch 4:59
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Arts & Crafts
Elmo and Grover learn about different kinds of Arts & Crafts together in Elmo's World!
Clip: S54 E5 | 4:59
Watch 1:22
Sesame Street
A Is for Arts and Crafts
The letter of the day is A! Let's do Arts and Crafts together to celebrate.
Clip: S54 E5 | 1:22
Watch 0:21
Sesame Street
The Best Me Song
The Sesame Street cast sings about what makes them unique and the best 'me' they can be!
Clip: S54 E5 | 0:21
Watch 1:05
Sesame Street
Five Kleicha
An animation that celebrates the end of Ramadan! Let's count 5 kleicha and more.
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:05
Watch 1:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns about Lunar New Year
Elmo learns about the ways different cultures celebrate Lunar New Year!
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:55
Watch 3:20
Sesame Street
Kal Penn's "Kal's Scrumptious Soups"
Kal Penn visits Sesame Street to help Grover taste different kinds of soups!
Clip: S54 E19 | 3:20
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
A song about Zero
Let's listen to a song about the number Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 1:02
Watch 1:35
Sesame Street
Bert & Ernie Learn about Opposites
Bert and Ernie discover all different kinds of opposites on Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E19 | 1:35
Watch 0:27
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns how to Count to Zero
The Amazing Zero visits Sesame Street and teaches Elmo all about Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 0:27
Watch 7:08
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Cook-off: Use that Rice
Elmo hosts a cooking competition! Watch how chefs can use rice to cook different recipes.
Clip: S54 E33 | 7:08
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Flamingo Scoop
Elmo, Rudy, and Nina learn all about flamingos.
Episode: S54 E12 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Kitty Sitters
Grover and Cookie Monster help look after a lost kitten and learn all about how to take care of it.
Episode: S54 E17 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Worms Want to Play
Frankie the worm wants to play with her cousins, but they moved to another planter.
Episode: S54 E7 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Sesame Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration
Lily, Qui, and Ji-Young share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year.
Episode: S54 E14 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Self-Portraits
Elmo, Tamir, Charlie, Julia, and Cookie Monster are making self-portraits.
Episode: S54 E5 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Bert and Ernie’s Opposite Day
It’s Opposite Day on Sesame Street and everyone’s doing things that are as different as they can be.
Episode: S54 E19 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Helps the Amazing Zero!
The Amazing Zero and Elmo are taking everything away when they need it to get to zero.
Episode: S54 E15 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Use That Rice!
Elmo and Abby are hosting a cook-off called Use! That! Rice!
Episode: S54 E33 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Sign Language ABCs
While Elmo sings the ABC song, his friend Mathis signs the alphabets using American Sign Language.
Episode: S54 E23 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Little Star
Elmo doesn’t give up and keeps practicing until he learns how to play a song.
Episode: S54 E26 | 25:55