Elmo Visits the Library

Elmo and Grover learn about different kinds of Arts & Crafts together in Elmo's World!
The letter of the day is A! Let's do Arts and Crafts together to celebrate.
The Sesame Street cast sings about what makes them unique and the best 'me' they can be!
An animation that celebrates the end of Ramadan! Let's count 5 kleicha and more.
Elmo learns about the ways different cultures celebrate Lunar New Year!
Kal Penn visits Sesame Street to help Grover taste different kinds of soups!
Let's listen to a song about the number Zero!
Bert and Ernie discover all different kinds of opposites on Sesame Street!
The Amazing Zero visits Sesame Street and teaches Elmo all about Zero!
Elmo hosts a cooking competition! Watch how chefs can use rice to cook different recipes.
Elmo, Rudy, and Nina learn all about flamingos.
Grover and Cookie Monster help look after a lost kitten and learn all about how to take care of it.
Frankie the worm wants to play with her cousins, but they moved to another planter.
Lily, Qui, and Ji-Young share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year.
Elmo, Tamir, Charlie, Julia, and Cookie Monster are making self-portraits.
It’s Opposite Day on Sesame Street and everyone’s doing things that are as different as they can be.
The Amazing Zero and Elmo are taking everything away when they need it to get to zero.
Elmo and Abby are hosting a cook-off called Use! That! Rice!
While Elmo sings the ABC song, his friend Mathis signs the alphabets using American Sign Language.
Elmo doesn’t give up and keeps practicing until he learns how to play a song.