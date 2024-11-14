Use That Rice!

Extras
Let's listen to a rap about the alphabet and learn about each letter!
Elmo learns how to sign the Alphabet song using ASL!
Supermarket starts with the letter S! Let's explore the different parts of a supermarket.
Abby is looking for a fruit or vegetable that starts with the letter C! Can you help her?
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: M!
A drummer sings a song while counting to the beat of his 4 drums!
Shapes starts with the letter S! Let's look for shapes in the things we see every day
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: J!
Farmer Grover has lost his straw hat! Elmo and Tango search to solve this mystery
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the Count sing about Octagons!
Latest Episodes
While Elmo sings the ABC song, his friend Mathis signs the alphabets using American Sign Language.
Elmo doesn’t give up and keeps practicing until he learns how to play a song.
Tamir is leaving for robotics camp and needs to figure out how to keep the garden watered while he’s
Elmo shares his scooter with Zoe and learns how to be patient and wait for his turn.
Gabrielle puts on a show to tell her friends about Bessie Coleman.
Prairie Dawn is hosting a cookie party where all the cookies are baked in all kinds of shapes!
Mia writes a musical about her family for a school project.
Welcome to Street Carnival Day! Cookie Monster is playing the Grover Game.
Grover and his friend, the octopus, are helping at Hooper’s Store.
Charlie and her family have Shabbat dinner in the arbor and share their special meal with friends.