Sesame Street

Use That Rice!

Season 54 Episode 33 | 25m 55s

Elmo and Abby are hosting a cook-off called Use! That! Rice! Mia and Ji-Young make special family rice recipes: Mia and her dads make Arroz Imperial and Ji-Young and Alan make Kimbap. Everyone learns that when we share foods that are special to us, we share something special about ourselves.

Aired: 01/02/25 | Expires: 01/17/24
Extras
Watch 1:30
Sesame Street
The Alphabet Rap
Let's listen to a rap about the alphabet and learn about each letter!
Clip: S54 E23 | 1:30
Watch 0:46
Sesame Street
The Alphabet song with ASL
Elmo learns how to sign the Alphabet song using ASL!
Clip: S54 E23 | 0:46
Watch 1:29
Sesame Street
S is for Supermarket
Supermarket starts with the letter S! Let's explore the different parts of a supermarket.
Clip: S54 E10 | 1:29
Watch 1:12
Sesame Street
Abby Searches for an item that starts with C
Abby is looking for a fruit or vegetable that starts with the letter C! Can you help her?
Clip: S54 E10 | 1:12
Watch 0:49
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: M
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: M!
Clip: S54 E26 | 0:49
Watch 1:37
Sesame Street
4 Drums
A drummer sings a song while counting to the beat of his 4 drums!
Clip: S54 E26 | 1:37
Watch 0:53
Sesame Street
S is for Shapes
Shapes starts with the letter S! Let's look for shapes in the things we see every day
Clip: S54 E35 | 0:53
Watch 0:50
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: J
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: J!
Clip: S54 E29 | 0:50
Watch 5:00
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Grover's Missing Hat
Farmer Grover has lost his straw hat! Elmo and Tango search to solve this mystery
Clip: S54 E29 | 5:00
Watch 0:51
Sesame Street
Prarie Dawn Sings about Octagons
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the Count sing about Octagons!
Clip: S54 E35 | 0:51
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Sign Language ABCs
While Elmo sings the ABC song, his friend Mathis signs the alphabets using American Sign Language.
Episode: S54 E23 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Little Star
Elmo doesn’t give up and keeps practicing until he learns how to play a song.
Episode: S54 E26 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir's Water Works
Tamir is leaving for robotics camp and needs to figure out how to keep the garden watered while he’s
Episode: S54 E18 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Scootin’ On Sesame Street
Elmo shares his scooter with Zoe and learns how to be patient and wait for his turn.
Episode: S54 E6 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle
Gabrielle puts on a show to tell her friends about Bessie Coleman.
Episode: S54 E29 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Prairie Dawn's Cookie Party
Prairie Dawn is hosting a cookie party where all the cookies are baked in all kinds of shapes!
Episode: S54 E35 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Our Family Musical
Mia writes a musical about her family for a school project.
Episode: S54 E20 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Grover Game
Welcome to Street Carnival Day! Cookie Monster is playing the Grover Game.
Episode: S54 E16 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Oct-dough-pus
Grover and his friend, the octopus, are helping at Hooper’s Store.
Episode: S54 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Shabbat Shalom!
Charlie and her family have Shabbat dinner in the arbor and share their special meal with friends.
Episode: S54 E25 | 25:55