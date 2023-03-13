100 WVIA Way
Shakespeare Uncovered

King Lear with Christopher Plummer

Season 2 Episode 2 | 53m 04s

King Lear is universally acknowledged as one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragic roles. Christopher Plummer has played the role under the direction of Sir Jonathan Miller. an McKellen and Simon Russell Beale share their insights into this often-difficult character. And Plummer examines what inspired Shakespeare to write a play about a kingdom divided.

Aired: 01/29/15 | Expires: 01/29/19
This project is made possible through the generosity of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Howard and Abby Milstein Foundation - lead foundation sponsor with major funding from Rosalind P. Walter, The Polonsky Foundation, Virginia and Dana Randt, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, and PBS.
