Shakespeare Uncovered

The Taming of the Shrew with Morgan Freeman

Season 2 Episode 3 | 53m 04s

Freeman first discovered Shakespeare in school in Mississippi. He went on to play the hero of this play – Petruchio – in The Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production in New York, set in the Wild West. Freeman notes this play has set the template for all of the battle-of-the-sexes comedies that have followed; many a romantic comedy has The Taming of the Shrew running through its veins.

Aired: 02/05/15 | Expires: 01/30/19
This project is made possible through the generosity of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Howard and Abby Milstein Foundation - lead foundation sponsor with major funding from Rosalind P. Walter, The Polonsky Foundation, Virginia and Dana Randt, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, and PBS.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Shakespeare Uncovered
“The Winter’s Tale” with Simon Russell Beale Preview
Uncover the romance and betrayals in “The Winter’s Tale” with host Simon Russell Beale.
Preview: S3 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:40
Shakespeare Uncovered
I Am Not Shaped for Sport
In the play, Richard III speaks about how his deformities made him an outsider.
Clip: S3 E6 | 1:40
Watch 2:18
Shakespeare Uncovered
Leontes' Irrational Jealousy
Consumed by irrational jealousy, Leontes can’t be convinced of his wife’s virtue.
Clip: S3 E5 | 2:18
Watch 1:31
Shakespeare Uncovered
Magic and Forgiveness in The Winter's Tale
Leontes, who thought he lost everything, is reunited with his wife and daughter.
Clip: S3 E5 | 1:31
Watch 2:38
Shakespeare Uncovered
A Brutal Age of Politics
Richard III’s genius is his ability to become whoever he needs to be in his quest to achie
Clip: S3 E6 | 2:38
Watch 0:30
Shakespeare Uncovered
"Julius Caesar" with Brian Cox Preview
Brian Cox explores "Julius Caesar," a play about a free republic's fall into corruption.
Preview: S3 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Shakespeare Uncovered
“Measure for Measure” with Romola Garai Preview
Delve deeper into “Measure for Measure” with host Romola Garai.
Preview: S3 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:33
Shakespeare Uncovered
Julius Caesar's Impact on American History
Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” is a play that upholds liberty against tyranny.
Clip: S3 E4 | 1:33
Watch 1:34
Shakespeare Uncovered
Who Will Believe Thee, Isabel?
Isabella's attempt to confront her harasser is met with a chilling response.
Clip: S3 E3 | 1:34
Watch 2:37
Shakespeare Uncovered
Isabella's Mercy
Isabella must make the difficult decision.
Clip: S3 E3 | 2:37
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Shakespeare Uncovered | Series 3 Preview
  • Shakespeare Uncovered Season 2
  • Shakespeare Uncovered Season 1
Watch 54:11
Shakespeare Uncovered
“Richard III” with Sir Antony Sher
Learn about the historical figure behind Shakespeare’s “Richard III” with host Antony Sher
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:11
Watch 54:41
Shakespeare Uncovered
“The Winter’s Tale” with Simon Russell Beale
Uncover the romance and betrayals in “The Winter’s Tale” with host Simon Russell Beale.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:41
Watch 54:41
Shakespeare Uncovered
“Measure for Measure” with Romola Garai
Delve deeper into “Measure for Measure” with host Romola Garai.
Episode: S3 E3 | 54:41
Watch 54:41
Shakespeare Uncovered
"Julius Caesar" with Brian Cox
Brian Cox explores "Julius Caesar," a play about a free republic's fall into corruption.
Episode: S3 E4 | 54:41
Watch 54:41
Shakespeare Uncovered
“The Merchant of Venice” with F. Murray Abraham
Untangle the controversies of “The Merchant of Venice” with host F. Murray Abraham.
Episode: S3 E2 | 54:41
Watch 54:41
Shakespeare Uncovered
“Much Ado About Nothing”
Explore the history and themes in “Much Ado About Nothing” with host Helen Hunt.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:41
Watch 53:05
Shakespeare Uncovered
Antony and Cleopatra with Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall explores the real character of the great Queen of Egypt, and travels to Rome.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Shakespeare Uncovered
Romeo and Juliet with Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes has a unique perspective on Romeo and Juliet.
Episode: S2 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Shakespeare Uncovered
Othello with David Harewood
David Harewood analyzes the great villan Iago and how he manipulates Othello.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Shakespeare Uncovered
King Lear with Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer uncovers playing one of Shakespeare’s greatest tragic roles.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:04