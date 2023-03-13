Macbeth with Ethan Hawke

Extras
Richard III’s genius is his ability to become whoever he needs to be in his quest to achie
Uncover the romance and betrayals in “The Winter’s Tale” with host Simon Russell Beale.
Consumed by irrational jealousy, Leontes can’t be convinced of his wife’s virtue.
Leontes, who thought he lost everything, is reunited with his wife and daughter.
In the play, Richard III speaks about how his deformities made him an outsider.
Brian Cox explores "Julius Caesar," a play about a free republic's fall into corruption.
Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” is a play that upholds liberty against tyranny.
Isabella's attempt to confront her harasser is met with a chilling response.
Isabella must make the difficult decision.
Mark Antony uses rhetoric to sway the crowd in his famous speech.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Shakespeare Uncovered | Series 3 Preview
-
Shakespeare Uncovered Season 2
-
Shakespeare Uncovered Season 1
Uncover the romance and betrayals in “The Winter’s Tale” with host Simon Russell Beale.
Learn about the historical figure behind Shakespeare’s “Richard III” with host Antony Sher
Brian Cox explores "Julius Caesar," a play about a free republic's fall into corruption.
Delve deeper into “Measure for Measure” with host Romola Garai.
Explore the history and themes in “Much Ado About Nothing” with host Helen Hunt.
Untangle the controversies of “The Merchant of Venice” with host F. Murray Abraham.
Kim Cattrall explores the real character of the great Queen of Egypt, and travels to Rome.
Joseph Fiennes has a unique perspective on Romeo and Juliet.
Morgan Freeman explores the “battle-of-the-sexes” in one of Shakespeare’s first plays.
David Harewood analyzes the great villan Iago and how he manipulates Othello.