Extras
A missing piece of a picture frame helps force an explanation from a suspect.
Rocco's erratic behavior keeps getting him into trouble. Guilia wants to go home.
Matteo is smitten with his newfound father. But is he hiding a terrifying truth?
Luisa and Andrea investigate who murdered Guilia’s family. Their suspect list only grows.
Katja explains her relation to Rocco and the truth about the white car.
Rocco's father sells his tugboat business to help fund the fight for custody of Giulia.
The people of Castel Marciano are looking for a missing teenage girl.
The arrival of an outside investigator complicates the search for Laura’s killer.
Andrea's son Matteo has become a prime suspect.
Just when everything seems to work out, there's always something that can go wrong.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Silence of Water Season 2
-
The Silence of Water Season 1
Just when everything seems to work out, there's always something that can go wrong.
A missing piece of a picture frame helps force an explanation from a suspect.
Matteo is smitten with his newfound father. But is he hiding a terrifying truth?
Katja explains her relation to Rocco and the truth about the white car.
Rocco's father sells his tugboat business to help fund the fight for custody of Giulia.
Rocco's erratic behavior keeps getting him into trouble. Guilia wants to go home.
More help arrives from out of town. Police suspect the local priest of murder.
Matteo attacks the priest when a video of Laura is found on his laptop.
Luisa and Andrea investigate who murdered Guilia’s family. Their suspect list only grows.
The twisted truth is finally out.