Rocco helps Sergio do a pick-up and accuses Elio of murdering his family.
A missing piece of a picture frame helps force an explanation from a suspect.
Rocco's erratic behavior keeps getting him into trouble. Guilia wants to go home.
Matteo is smitten with his newfound father. But is he hiding a terrifying truth?
Luisa and Andrea investigate who murdered Guilia’s family. Their suspect list only grows.
Katja explains her relation to Rocco and the truth about the white car.
The people of Castel Marciano are looking for a missing teenage girl.
The arrival of an outside investigator complicates the search for Laura’s killer.
Just when everything seems to work out, there's always something that can go wrong.
The Silence of Water Season 2
-
The Silence of Water Season 1
