Chef Tsai prepares bok choi in two flavorful casseroles with his son and sous chef, Henry — Red Roast chicken with baby bok choi and sweet potatoes with red wine, Thai bird chilis, and star anise; and a vegetarian version that includes Red Roast Squash, baby bok choi, sweet potatoes, scallions, garlic and ginger. And drinks are stirred up — a Five-Spice Old Fashioned and a Five-Spice Black Tea.