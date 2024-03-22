100 WVIA Way
Simply Ming

Ginger-Miso

Season 18 Episode 1803 | 26m 46s

Miso, ginger and sushi rice are used to create two exquisite dishes. First Chef Tsai cooks salmon coated with Shiro miso, minced ginger, sesame cucumbers and sushi rice. Then he prepares a vegetarian version using Japanese eggplant, miso glaze, which he serves on top of sushi rice cakes. He also shakes up a Orange-Ginger Wine Spritzer and a non-alcoholic version for Henry.

Aired: 04/23/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Bok Choi
Chef Tsai prepares bok choi in two flavorful casseroles; Five-Spice Old Fashioned.
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Okonomiyake/Japanese Pizza
Chef Tsai cooks up two versions of Okonomiyaki/Japanese Pizza; Cucumber-Mint Saketini.
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Meuniere
Chef Tsai cooks Sole Meuniere and a vegetarian version, accompanied with Chive Rice.
Episode: S18 E1811 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Sausage and Peppers
Chef Tsai and Henry pay homage to Boston as they cook Sausage and Peppers Fenway Style.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Sushi from Maui
Chef Tsai assembles homestyle sushi, and a Sake Royal made with Junmai sake and cassis.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Tsai Family Hot Pot with Mom and Dad
Chef Tsai prepares a festive Tsai Family Hot Pot and Shrimp Wontons.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Wings and Tempura
Chef Tsai cooks two popular favorites: Buffalo Chicken Wings and Vegetable Tempura.
Episode: S18 E1812 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Frites
Steak Frites; Portobello Frites; Gin and Tonic with anise, cloves and cinnamon.
Episode: S18 E1813 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Ravioli Two Ways
Shrimp Ravioli in a Watercress Nage; Edamame-Shiitake Ravioli in a Thai Coconut Broth.
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Simply Ming
Crab Cakes
Crab Cakes with a Lemon Aioli, and GF “Crab” Cakes with Lemon Aioli and Pineapple Smash.
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Simply Ming Season 18
  • Simply Ming Season 17
  • Simply Ming Season 16
Watch 25:02
Simply Ming
Ming Tsai with guest William Kovel
Critically acclaimed chef William Kovel joins Ming in his loft kitchen.
Episode: S17 E1718 | 25:02
Watch 25:03
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: San José
Ming learns about Portuguese cuisine with chefs Jessica Carreira and David Costa.
Episode: S17 E1722 | 25:03
Watch 25:03
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: Santa Cruz
We are in sunny Santa Cruz to explore fusion Mexican delicacies with chef Kendra Baker.
Episode: S17 E1720 | 25:03
Watch 25:02
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: Monterey
Ming is in Monterey, CA with renowned chef Paul Corsentino.
Episode: S17 E1721 | 25:02
Watch 24:59
Simply Ming
On the Road in California: Northern California
We are in Northern California with renowned chef Kenji López-Alt.
Episode: S17 E1719 | 24:59
Watch 24:59
Simply Ming
Ming Tsai with guest Jodi Adams
On this episode, Ming is joined by James Beard Award winning chef Jodi Adams.
Episode: S17 E1723 | 24:59
Watch 26:38
Simply Ming
On the Road in Hawaii: Mom & Pops
Ming is On the Road in Hawaii! His fourth stop finds him in Honolulu with his parents.
Episode: S17 E1726 | 26:38
Watch 26:38
Simply Ming
On the Road in Hawaii: Isaac Boncaco
Ming is on the road in Hawaii with chef Isaac Bancaco.
Episode: S17 E1724 | 26:38
Watch 26:38
Simply Ming
On the Road in Hawaii: Ed Kenney
Ming is in Oahu with three-time James Beard Award semifinalist Chef Ed Kenney.
Episode: S17 E1725 | 26:38
Watch 25:07
Simply Ming
Ming Tsai with guest Ken Oringer
James Beard Award winning chef Ken Oringer joins Ming to whip up some weekend favorites.
Episode: S17 E1712 | 25:07