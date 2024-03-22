Ginger-Miso

Miso, ginger and sushi rice are used to create two exquisite dishes. First Chef Tsai cooks salmon coated with Shiro miso, minced ginger, sesame cucumbers and sushi rice. Then he prepares a vegetarian version using Japanese eggplant, miso glaze, which he serves on top of sushi rice cakes. He also shakes up a Orange-Ginger Wine Spritzer and a non-alcoholic version for Henry.