Solo

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 | 54m 05s

The Corona's trust in Marco is dwindling. They ask him to prove his faith to the family.

Aired: 04/19/23
Extras
Watch 47:29
Solo
Episode 4
Don Antonio orders Marco to break Bruno out of a high security hospital.
Episode: S2 E4 | 47:29
Watch 48:16
Solo
Episode 7
After Don Antonio’s death, the Corona family is up for grabs. Who will come out on top?
Episode: S2 E7 | 48:16
Watch 50:28
Solo
Episode 8
Thanks to Agata, the police prepare to take down the Patriarch.
Episode: S2 E8 | 50:28
Watch 50:27
Solo
Episode 5
Don Antonio offers Marco a way out, but it doesn't look like he's willing to take it.
Episode: S2 E5 | 50:27
Watch 51:15
Solo
Episode 6
Bruno embarks on an even more personal vendetta against the Palmieris.
Episode: S2 E6 | 51:15
Watch 48:21
Solo
Episode 1
After killing Bruno, Marco rescues Don Antonio from the clutches of the law.
Episode: S2 E1 | 48:21
Watch 49:15
Solo
Episode 3
Marco learns that Bruno is still alive and begins to worry about the repercussions.
Episode: S2 E3 | 49:15
Watch 50:38
Solo
Episode 2
Now wanted by the police, Don Antonio seeks to ally with Donna Assunta.
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:38
Watch 56:13
Solo
Episode 7
When Barbara gets shot, the police want to stop the operation. Marco has other plans.
Episode: S1 E7 | 56:13
Watch 53:30
Solo
Episode 6
The day of the wedding has come, but how long will the brokered peace last?
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:30
