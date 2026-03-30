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State of Pennsylvania

History in the Making

Season 2007 Episode 1 | 56m 00s

NEPA's 1st Local HDTV Show

Aired: 04/04/07
Extras
Watch 57:21
State of Pennsylvania
Snakes, Lizards and Frogs, Oh My!
Clyde Peeling of Clyde Peeling's Reptiland joins host Bill Kelly for a fun hour from 2008.
Episode: S2008 E2 | 57:21
Watch 55:59
State of Pennsylvania
Why HD Radio? Music-Music-Music!
Why HD Radio? Music-Music-Music!
Episode: S2009 E1 | 55:59
Watch 0:30
State of Pennsylvania
Glynn Lunney — Preview
Airs Thursday, July 18 at 8p on VIA TV
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
State of Pennsylvania
Senator Bob Casey - Preview
Submit your questions on social media with the hashtag #WVIAaskCasey
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
State of Pennsylvania
Congressman Matt Cartwright - Preview
Submit your questions on social media with the hashtag #WVIAaskCartwright
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
State of Pennsylvania
Congressman Lou Barletta - Preview
Submit your questions on social media with the hashtag #WVIAaskBarletta
Preview: 0:30
Watch 24:06
State of Pennsylvania
Starting Over: The C.A.R.E. Program - Part 2
Starting Over: The C.A.R.E. Program
Special: 24:06
Watch 29:58
State of Pennsylvania
Starting Over: The C.A.R.E. Program - Part 1
Starting Over: The C.A.R.E. Program
Special: 29:58
Watch 27:03
State of Pennsylvania
Washington Update with Senator Pat Toomey - Part 2
Washington Update with Senator Pat Toomey - Part 2
Special: 27:03
Watch 26:34
State of Pennsylvania
Washington Update with Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr. - Part 2
Washington Update with Senator Robert P. Casey, Jr. - Part 2
Special: 26:34
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • State of Pennsylvania Season 2012
  • State of Pennsylvania Season 2009
  • State of Pennsylvania Season 2008
Watch 57:21
State of Pennsylvania
Snakes, Lizards and Frogs, Oh My!
Clyde Peeling of Clyde Peeling's Reptiland joins host Bill Kelly for a fun hour from 2008.
Episode: S2008 E2 | 57:21
Watch 55:59
State of Pennsylvania
Why HD Radio? Music-Music-Music!
Why HD Radio? Music-Music-Music!
Episode: S2009 E1 | 55:59
Watch 54:59
State of Pennsylvania
Chiaroscuro Jazz
Learn the history of Chiaroscuro Records and enjoy a live performance
Episode: S2012 E1 | 54:59
State of Pennsylvania
NEPA's Next Olympian?
Figure skater Adam Rippon
Episode: S2008 E1