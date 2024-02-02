Grandma won't let Red into the kitchen to get some special Red Velvet Cake – and it’s making Red upset! The Super Readers visit the story of "The Three Billy Goats Gruff", who really want to cross the Troll's bridge...only this time the Troll gets to tell his side of the story! The Super Readers wonder if those rude Billy Goats Gruff will behave, and Red figures out what Grandma needs to hear.