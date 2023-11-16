100 WVIA Way
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Arianna Huffington

Season 6 Episode 9 | 25m 48s

CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, gives her take on making it in America: behavioral changes through microsteps. She believes that for humans, downtime is a feature—not a bug. She urges us not to buy into the collective delusion that in order to succeed, we have to be “on” 24/7. Instead, invest in our physical and mental wellbeing as a pathway to healthier and happier lives.

Aired: 11/26/23 | Expires: 11/26/26
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Making Change for One and All
Kelly, Dr. Duckworth, JerDrema Virginia Flynt and Will Quiston discuss human behavior.
Episode: S7 E10
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
God, Science and Well-Being
Kelly, Dr. Abernethy, BJ Miller and W. Kamau Bell discuss spirituality and well-being.
Episode: S7 E9
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Food, Mood and Apple Fritters
Kelly and Dr. Bret Scher, Dr. Michael Lenoir and Cava Menzies discuss modern nutrition.
Episode: S7 E8
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Movement: The Ulitmate Neurochemical Bubble Bath
Kelly hosts a roundtable to discuss the role of movement in wellness.
Episode: S7 E7
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Sleep Your Way Well
Kelly speaks with Dr. Matthew Walker about the benefits of a good night’s sleep.
Episode: S7 E6
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Hyper Connected and Never Been Lonelier
Kelly, Esther Perel, Katie Couric and Timothy Goodman discuss connection.
Episode: S7 E5 | 26:05
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Bad Days, Tough Seasons or Clinical Depression?
Kelly leads a conversation on mental health disorders and therapies.
Episode: S7 E4 | 26:05
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Many Possible Lives
Kelly speaks with Dr. Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health.
Episode: S7 E3 | 26:05
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Good Enough Parenting
Kelly speaks with Dr. Dima Amso about childhood development and the role of nurture.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:05
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Being Well in the Modern World
Kelly discusses the current state of well-being in America with a panel of health experts.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:05