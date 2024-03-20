100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

The State of Well-Being in America

Season 7 Episode 1 | 26m 05s

Kelly introduces the season by sitting down with Dr. Atul Gawande, Dr. Lisa Feldman Barrett and Dr. Dani Dumitriu to discuss the state of mental health and well-being in America today. Our experts address the dip in average life expectancy, how context shapes our behavior, and the power of community and connection with quality of life.

Aired: 03/31/24 | Expires: 03/31/27
Extras
Watch 2:47
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Leanne Williams Promo Clip
Dr. Williams speaks on the impact of brain imaging technology on mental health research.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:47
Watch 2:37
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Francis Collins Promo Clip
Dr. Collins points out how to distinguish reputable news from misinformation.
Clip: S7 E3 | 2:37
Watch 1:33
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dima Amso Promo Clip
Dr. Dima Amso and the complexity that’s often overlooked when discussing upbringing.
Clip: S7 E2 | 1:33
Watch 0:30
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 7 Preview
Thought-provoking interviews on what it means to be “well,” conducted by Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 2:52
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Well Being in the Modern World Promo Clip
The farce of ‘fix-all’ health solutions and the importance of tailored routines.
Clip: S7 E1 | 2:52
Watch 1:00
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks Promo Clip
David Brooks breaks down the American relational crisis and our devolving social skills.
Clip: S6 E10 | 1:00
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks
Cultural commentator David Brooks on repairing our social fabric through deep listening.
Episode: S6 E10 | 25:51
Watch 0:59
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington Promo Clip
Arianna Huffington on downtime in the human operating system as a feature, not a bug.
Clip: S6 E9 | 0:59
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington
CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, on beating burnout with behavioral change.
Episode: S6 E9 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness
Pain psychologist Rachel Zoffness analyzes the science of pain and its myths.
Episode: S6 E8 | 25:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 7
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 6
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 5
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 4
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 3
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 2
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 1
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Leanne Williams
Kelly leads a conversation on mental health disorders and therapies.
Episode: S7 E4
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Francis Collins
Kelly speaks with Dr. Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health.
Episode: S7 E3
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dima Amso
Kelly speaks with Dr. Dima Amso about childhood development and the role of nurture.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:05
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks
Cultural commentator David Brooks on repairing our social fabric through deep listening.
Episode: S6 E10 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington
CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, on beating burnout with behavioral change.
Episode: S6 E9 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness
Pain psychologist Rachel Zoffness analyzes the science of pain and its myths.
Episode: S6 E8 | 25:51
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on designing for safety and equity.
Episode: S6 E7 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Linda Villarosa
Writer Linda Villarosa talks about racial health disparities and how to make progress.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson
Army Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson on resilience and the role purpose plays in success.
Episode: S6 E5 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ginni Rometty
Former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks about inclusion and leading by example.
Episode: S6 E4 | 25:48