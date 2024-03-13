Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan

Latest Episodes
Kelly leads a conversation on mental health disorders and therapies.
Kelly speaks with Dr. Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health.
Kelly speaks with Dr. Dima Amso about childhood development and the role of nurture.
Kelly discusses the current state of well-being in America with a panel of health experts.
Cultural commentator David Brooks on repairing our social fabric through deep listening.
CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, on beating burnout with behavioral change.
Pain psychologist Rachel Zoffness analyzes the science of pain and its myths.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on designing for safety and equity.
Writer Linda Villarosa talks about racial health disparities and how to make progress.
Army Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson on resilience and the role purpose plays in success.
Former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks about inclusion and leading by example.
Pulitzer Prize winner and sociologist Matthew Desmond on the socioeconomic gap in the U.S.
Inventor and student scientist Gitanjali Rao on innovation in service of social needs.
Kelly introduces the sixth season of the series and its theme: making it in America.
Comedian Neal Brennan talks about his life in comedy and its current landscape.
Musician, author and philanthropist Jewel revisits her journey into becoming a music star.
Del Seymour speaks to lasting solutions to solving issues of addiction and homelessness.
Cognitive scientist Maya Shankar shares insights on change, identity, and the human brain.
World-renowned pianist Lang Lang speaks on his life’s work, discipline, and family.
Actress Constance Wu talks about her upbringing, acting and screen representation.
Best-selling author Michael Lewis reflects on expertise, character writing and grief.
Former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards talks about intrinsic activism.
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Journalist Katie Couric speaks about the history of news media and her personal journey.
Omar Tate speaks to the culinary history of America and the legacy that drives his work.
Mahogany L. Browne speaks to the role that poetry plays in self and community empowerment.
Angela Duckworth speaks to the fundamentals around grit, self-perception and optimism.
Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly 30 years on death row for a crime he didn’t commit.
Lilly Singh joins Kelly to discuss how a new generation is finding themselves online.
Kate Bowler talks with Kelly about how her colon cancer diagnosis challenged her faith.
Robin Roberts talks with Kelly about finding strength through gratitude and community.
Kelly and Samantha Power discuss international development, anti-corruption and more.
Kevin Young shares his approach to making stories more accessible.
Kelly Corrigan joins Judd Apatow to trace his career and the value of collaboration.
Kelly Corrigan sits down with Father Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles.
Kelly Corrigan joins journalist Richard Lui to talk about selflessness and caretaking.
