Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan is a series that inspires, educates and entertains. Hosted by four-time New York Times bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, the show features insightful conversations with notable guests, reflecting on their lives and the impact they can have on their worlds.

Watch 2:47
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Leanne Williams Promo Clip
Dr. Williams speaks on the impact of brain imaging technology on mental health research.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:47
Watch 2:37
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Francis Collins Promo Clip
Dr. Collins points out how to distinguish reputable news from misinformation.
Clip: S7 E3 | 2:37
Watch 1:33
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dima Amso Promo Clip
Dr. Dima Amso and the complexity that’s often overlooked when discussing upbringing.
Clip: S7 E2 | 1:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 7
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 6
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 5
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 4
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 3
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 2
  • Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan Season 1
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Leanne Williams
Kelly leads a conversation on mental health disorders and therapies.
Episode: S7 E4
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Francis Collins
Kelly speaks with Dr. Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health.
Episode: S7 E3
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dima Amso
Kelly speaks with Dr. Dima Amso about childhood development and the role of nurture.
Episode: S7 E2 | 26:05
Watch 26:05
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
The State of Well-Being in America
Kelly discusses the current state of well-being in America with a panel of health experts.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:05
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks
Cultural commentator David Brooks on repairing our social fabric through deep listening.
Episode: S6 E10 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington
CEO of Thrive Global, Arianna Huffington, on beating burnout with behavioral change.
Episode: S6 E9 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness
Pain psychologist Rachel Zoffness analyzes the science of pain and its myths.
Episode: S6 E8 | 25:51
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on designing for safety and equity.
Episode: S6 E7 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Linda Villarosa
Writer Linda Villarosa talks about racial health disparities and how to make progress.
Episode: S6 E6 | 25:48
Watch 25:51
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson
Army Col. (Ret.) Gregory D. Gadson on resilience and the role purpose plays in success.
Episode: S6 E5 | 25:51
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ginni Rometty
Former Chairman and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty talks about inclusion and leading by example.
Episode: S6 E4 | 25:48
Watch 25:48
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Matthew Desmond
Pulitzer Prize winner and sociologist Matthew Desmond on the socioeconomic gap in the U.S.
Episode: S6 E3 | 25:48
Watch 25:52
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Gitanjali Rao
Inventor and student scientist Gitanjali Rao on innovation in service of social needs.
Episode: S6 E2 | 25:52
Watch 25:49
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Making it in America
Kelly introduces the sixth season of the series and its theme: making it in America.
Episode: S6 E1 | 25:49
Watch 26:15
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Brennan
Comedian Neal Brennan talks about his life in comedy and its current landscape.
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:15
Watch 26:16
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Jewel
Musician, author and philanthropist Jewel revisits her journey into becoming a music star.
Episode: S5 E6 | 26:16
Watch 26:16
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Del Seymour
Del Seymour speaks to lasting solutions to solving issues of addiction and homelessness.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:16
Watch 26:15
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Maya Shankar
Cognitive scientist Maya Shankar shares insights on change, identity, and the human brain.
Episode: S5 E4 | 26:15
Watch 26:27
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lang Lang
World-renowned pianist Lang Lang speaks on his life’s work, discipline, and family.
Episode: S5 E3 | 26:27
Watch 26:27
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Constance Wu
Actress Constance Wu talks about her upbringing, acting and screen representation.
Episode: S5 E2 | 26:27
Watch 26:15
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Michael Lewis
Best-selling author Michael Lewis reflects on expertise, character writing and grief.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:15
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Cecile Richards
Former president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards talks about intrinsic activism.
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Selma Blair
Actor and writer Selma Blair shares personal stories and talks about transcending labels.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lisa Feldman Barrett
Neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett explains and breaks down myths about the human brain.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Nick Hornby
Academy award nominee and best-selling author Nick Hornby talks about writing.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Dave Eggers
Dave Eggers speaks to his non-profit work and his interest in remaining optimistic.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Neal Katyal
Former Solicitor General of the United States Neal Katyal talks government and justice.
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Katie Couric
Journalist Katie Couric speaks about the history of news media and her personal journey.
Episode: S4 E4 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Omar Tate
Omar Tate speaks to the culinary history of America and the legacy that drives his work.
Episode: S4 E3 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Mahogany Browne
Mahogany L. Browne speaks to the role that poetry plays in self and community empowerment.
Episode: S4 E2 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Angela Duckworth
Angela Duckworth speaks to the fundamentals around grit, self-perception and optimism.
Episode: S4 E1 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Anthony Ray Hinton
Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly 30 years on death row for a crime he didn’t commit.
Episode: S3 E10 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Lilly Singh
Lilly Singh joins Kelly to discuss how a new generation is finding themselves online.
Episode: S3 E9 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Kate Bowler
Kate Bowler talks with Kelly about how her colon cancer diagnosis challenged her faith.
Episode: S3 E8 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts talks with Kelly about finding strength through gratitude and community.
Episode: S3 E7 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Samantha Power
Kelly and Samantha Power discuss international development, anti-corruption and more.
Episode: S3 E6 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Kevin Young
Kevin Young shares his approach to making stories more accessible.
Episode: S3 E5 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Judd Apatow
Kelly Corrigan joins Judd Apatow to trace his career and the value of collaboration.
Episode: S3 E4 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Father Greg Boyle
Kelly Corrigan sits down with Father Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles.
Episode: S3 E3 | 26:09
Watch 26:09
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Richard Lui
Kelly Corrigan joins journalist Richard Lui to talk about selflessness and caretaking.
Episode: S3 E2 | 26:09
Extras
Watch 0:30
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Season 7 Preview
Thought-provoking interviews on what it means to be “well,” conducted by Kelly Corrigan.
Preview: S7 | 0:30
Watch 2:52
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Well Being in the Modern World Promo Clip
The farce of ‘fix-all’ health solutions and the importance of tailored routines.
Clip: S7 E1 | 2:52
Watch 1:00
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
David Brooks Promo Clip
David Brooks breaks down the American relational crisis and our devolving social skills.
Clip: S6 E10 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Arianna Huffington Promo Clip
Arianna Huffington on downtime in the human operating system as a feature, not a bug.
Clip: S6 E9 | 0:59
Watch 1:04
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Rachel Zoffness Promo Clip
Rachel Zoffness illustrates how treating pain is about treating the person as a whole.
Clip: S6 E8 | 1:04
Watch 1:40
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Pete Buttigieg Promo Clip
Pete Buttigieg defines what he sees as a complete street in America.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:40
Watch 1:06
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Linda Villarosa Promo Clip
Linda Villarosa explains the outcomes of poor treatment of Black Americans in health care.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:06
Watch 2:28
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson Promo Clip
Ret. Col. Greg Gadson attributes his resilience and strength to his wife, Kimberly Thomas.
Clip: S6 E5 | 2:28
Watch 2:02
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Ginni Rometty Promo Clip
Ginni Rometty explains her view that democracy hinges on people having brighter futures.
Clip: S6 E4 | 2:02
Watch 0:47
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan
Matthew Desmond Promo Clip
Matthew Desmond underlines the root causes of poverty in the United States.
Clip: S6 E3 | 0:47
