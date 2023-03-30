Extras
Dr. Angela Duckworth on knowing what is healthy, but not implementing it in our habits.
W. Kamau Bell on his experience of spirituality and social division around America.
Bret Scher discusses the two changes he’d make for society in regards to food.
Dr. Wendy Suzuki explains the importance and relevance of developing the hippocampus.
Matt Walker speaks on the optimal amount of hours of sleep we should get a night.
Esther Perel discusses the importance of life-long trial and error in relationships.
Dr. Williams speaks on the impact of brain imaging technology on mental health research.
Dr. Collins points out how to distinguish reputable news from misinformation.
Dr. Dima Amso and the complexity that’s often overlooked when discussing upbringing.
Kelly discusses the current state of well-being in America with a panel of health experts.
