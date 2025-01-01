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The Art of Music

Preview - The Art of Music 102 - Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes

Season 1 Episode 2 | 30s

The Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reflects on a 60-year career, talking with Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art about his start with the Herd and Humble Pie, the success of Frampton Comes Alive! and more. Frampton performs "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Lines on My Face" and "Do You Feel Like We Do" from the eight- times platinum album.

Extras
Watch 58:44
The Art of Music
Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks with David Fricke
Tedeschi Trucks Band plays blues and soul classics while sharing stories about their musical roots.
Episode: S1 E3 | 58:44
Watch 58:33
The Art of Music
Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes
The Grammy winner reflects on a 60-year career, performs “Baby, I Love Your Way” and more
Episode: S1 E2 | 58:33
Watch 58:35
The Art of Music
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell
The Grammy winner reflects on her career and performs “If It Makes You Happy” and more.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:35
Latest Episodes
Watch 58:44
The Art of Music
Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks with David Fricke
Tedeschi Trucks Band plays blues and soul classics while sharing stories about their musical roots.
Episode: S1 E3 | 58:44
Watch 58:33
The Art of Music
Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes
The Grammy winner reflects on a 60-year career, performs “Baby, I Love Your Way” and more
Episode: S1 E2 | 58:33
Watch 58:35
The Art of Music
Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell
The Grammy winner reflects on her career and performs “If It Makes You Happy” and more.
Episode: S1 E1 | 58:35