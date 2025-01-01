Preview - The Art of Music 102 - Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes

Extras
Tedeschi Trucks Band plays blues and soul classics while sharing stories about their musical roots.
The Grammy winner reflects on a 60-year career, performs “Baby, I Love Your Way” and more
The Grammy winner reflects on her career and performs “If It Makes You Happy” and more.
Latest Episodes
Tedeschi Trucks Band plays blues and soul classics while sharing stories about their musical roots.
The Grammy winner reflects on a 60-year career, performs “Baby, I Love Your Way” and more
The Grammy winner reflects on her career and performs “If It Makes You Happy” and more.