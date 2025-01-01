Preview - The Art of Music 102 - Peter Frampton and Warren Haynes

The Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee reflects on a 60-year career, talking with Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art about his start with the Herd and Humble Pie, the success of Frampton Comes Alive! and more. Frampton performs "Baby, I Love Your Way," "Lines on My Face" and "Do You Feel Like We Do" from the eight- times platinum album.