An Unhappy Wife

Extras
Fleeing the institution, Clara is struck and falls into the river, unconscious.
Clara reappears under a black veil and false name to work for her unknowing aunt.
Convinced Guido is to blame, Clara gives evidence to the police.
A rift grows between Clara and Matteo. Guido runs into more money difficulty.
The idea of an arranged marriage causes Clara to plot an escape with Matteo.
Clara helps Matteo become a farm manager. Guido is tricked by his new love interest.
Sent away for attacking Cornelio, Matteo’s studies are funded anonymously.
Aurora is an heiress; Cornelio manipulates Guido in an attempt to reclaim the estate.
Taken from her home, Clara is forced to produce an heir for her father’s estate.
Anita has a son with Cornelio--but persuades Matteo to marry her. Clara’s father is ill.
Latest Episodes
Fleeing the institution, Clara is struck and falls into the river, unconscious.
Clara reappears under a black veil and false name to work for her unknowing aunt.
Convinced Guido is to blame, Clara gives evidence to the police.
A rift grows between Clara and Matteo. Guido runs into more money difficulty.
The idea of an arranged marriage causes Clara to plot an escape with Matteo.
Clara helps Matteo become a farm manager. Guido is tricked by his new love interest.
Sent away for attacking Cornelio, Matteo’s studies are funded anonymously.
Aurora is an heiress; Cornelio manipulates Guido in an attempt to reclaim the estate.
Taken from her home, Clara is forced to produce an heir for her father’s estate.
Anita has a son with Cornelio--but persuades Matteo to marry her. Clara’s father is ill.